"We are aiming to be the one-stop shop for global wrestling fans."

This was the bold statement made by Scott D'Amore, who now works alongside fellow executive vice president Don Callis overseeing Impact Wrestling with Anthem president Ed Nordholm, as he spent time outlining plans for the company over the next 12 months and beyond.

Scott, who in his career has worked in and out of the ring in several roles from performer to producer, revealed how he wants Impact to be known as the 'home of wrestlers from across the globe for people across the globe' – but asked fans to be patient and not to expect a 'quick fix' as the new-look management team look to ensure this latest rebirth of the organisation is one that delivers well into the future.

He said: "2018 is going to be a year packed full of excitement for Impact fans across the world.

"We have recently signed a raft of new talents and rehired some stars from our past to ensure that we offer a little something for everyone.

"We have welcomed back Austin Aries. This is a big deal for Impact as he is a known commodity across wrestling.

"He is an Impact guy and someone who has gone away, got better and now wants to be here to show our fans what he can do. He is also a great guy because he is a locker room leader and will really help everyone else on the roster.

"We also have the likes of Brian Cage who is an incredible athlete and amazing Knockout Su Yung for fans to keep an eye on.

"Impact has a great roster that will really showcase that we can offer something for everyone.

"But there is not one magic star or one magic thing that will take us to the top. It is going to be lots of small bits and pieces across time that will build together to help us get to where we want to be.

"This is why we need fans to join us but also keep in mind we are building as part of this journey."

Scott added how, despite the change in management, Impact will still aim to offer very athletic wrestling combined with a renewed emphasis on good storytelling and a unique method of presenting this on screen.

He added: "We want to achieve this by ensuring we continue to bush boundaries in terms of attracting talent and production, but also in terms of working relationships.

"Everybody already knows how much the UK means to us and this is why we wanted to come over now and speak to our fans and let them know our plans.

"We also are aware of the massive boom in the industry in the UK – whether it be talent or promotions. We want to speak to all these people to make sure we make good connections and be a major part in the ever-growing UK and global wrestling community."

As the conversation had turned to the UK, Scott addressed the often repeated question of if Impact will return to the country for live shows – something the brand was famous for in previous years.

"We really appreciate our UK fans and know how important the country has been and remains to the future of Impact," he said.

"We know there is a clamour for us to return to the UK and it is on the cards – but we want to make sure we have built up Impact into what we want it to be so we give the fans the show before we do. Watch this space!"

Scott ended by outlining why fans should ensure they now make Impact a regular feature on their viewing schedules.

He said: "We have great people, great passion and great enthusiasm to succeed. Our talent roster is amazing and helps put on engaging live events and offer up compelling stories.

"We are determined to build Impact back up and make it a success, a success that people will be proud to be a fan of and to support.

"We want to be a platform for talent from across the globe and we are aiming to be the one-stop shop for global wrestling fans."