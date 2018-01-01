Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Comedian Jeremy Hardy is set to return to a Burton venue later this year.

The funny man and regular on Radio 4's The News Quiz and I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue last brought his stand-up to the town in 2015.

Hardy is in his fourth decade as a stand-up this year which is a slightly more dramatic way of saying he started 33 years ago and, without a lottery win, probably has at least another 33 years to go.

In 2014, the 10th series of Jeremy Hardy Speaks to the Nation was broadcast on Radio 4, and he has also done various bits of TV, most notably, Now Something Else with Rory Bremner, Saturday Live, Blackadder Goes Forth, Loose Talk, Jack and Jeremy's Real Lives with Jack Dee and If I Ruled the World with Graeme Garden and Clive Anderson.

He will perform at the Brewhouse Arts Centre, in Union Street, Burton on Wednesday, April 25 and tickets are available by calling the box office on 01283 507100 or by logging on to www.brewhouse.co.uk