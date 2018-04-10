Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Audiences are sure to be Beggin' for more as the award-winning musical Jersey Boys is set to Walk Like A Man onto the Midlands stage in May.

Winner of Broadway's Tony, London's Olivier and Australia's Helpmann Awards for Best New Musical, Jersey Boys the winner of 57 major awards worldwide and has been seen by more than 25 million people around the globe.

The musical tells the remarkable true story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and their rise to stardom from the wrong side of the tracks.

The four boys from New Jersey became one of the most successful bands in pop history, were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and sold 175 million records worldwide - all before they turned 30.

(Image: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg)

The show is packed with their hits, including Beggin', Sherry, Walk Like A Man, December, 1963 (Oh What a Night), Big Girls Don't Cry, My Eyes Adored You, Let's Hang On (To What We've Got), Bye Bye Baby, Can't Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back to You, Fallen Angel, Rag Doll and Who Loves You.

Michael Watson will be playing Frankie Valli, along with Simon Bailey as Tommy De Vito, Declan Egan portraying Bob Gaudio and Lewis Griffiths playing Nick Massi.

The quarted have all previously performed their roles in Jersey Boys to great acclaim: Michael and Simon in the West End, Declan in the West End and Australia, and Lewis in the first UK and Ireland tour.

Dayle Hodge will return to the production to play Frankie Valli at certain performances.

Michael Watson made his West End debut in We Will Rock You and was in the original London casts of Imagine This, Sister Act and Shrek the Musical.

A founder member of theatre super-group Teatro, Simon Bailey also played Raoul in The Phantom of the Opera.

His other West End credits include I Can't Sing: The X Factor Musical and We Will Rock You. Declan Egan played the role of Bob Gaudio in Jersey Boys in his native Australia and has toured the USA in The Book Of Mormon.

Lewis Griffiths played Johnny Castle in the recent tour of Dirty Dancing. He also appeared in the original UK touring productions of Ghost – The Musical and Legally Blonde – The Musical.

Dayle Hodge made his West End debut as Chip in the original London cast of Disney's Beauty and the Beast and has also appeared in Les Misérables, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Scrooge.

The cast also includes Joel Elferink as Bob Crewe, James Alexander Gibbs as Joey, Mark Heenehan as Gyp DeCarlo, Karl James Wilson as Norm Waxman, Arnold Mabhena as Barry Belson, Phoebe May Newman as Francine, Olive Robinson as Lorraine, James Winter as Hank Majewski and Tara Young as Mary Delgado.

Completing the cast will be Peter Nash, Dan O'Brien, Stephen O'Riain and Amy Thiroff.

The Jersey Boys will perform at the Royal Concert Hall, in Nottingham from Wednesday, May 9 until Saturday, May 19. Tickets are available by calling 0115 989 5555 or via the website at trch.co.uk

For further details about the full tour visit www.jerseyboysuktour.com .