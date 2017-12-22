Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you love Christmas and you love shopping then you are in for a treat as a leading leisure airline is ready to whisk you off to Vienna for a break in winter 2018.

Following a sell-out Christmas markets trip to Vienna this year, Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks has six dedicated trips flying out of Birmingham Airport which are on sale now, six months earlier than previously.

As well as going on sale early, a choice of Thursday and Sunday departures means that customers have more choice and flexibility, with three or four-night trips to the city to choose from, between November 22 to December 9.

Flight are priced from £139 return or customers can book their flight and hotel together with Jet2CityBreaks from £349, secured now for a £60 per person deposit.

Christmas markets are a well-established Austrian tradition and nowhere is this typified as strongly as the stunning city of Vienna.

The capital hosts more than 20 Christmas markets, with the 'December Market', dating back to 1294, regarded by many as the forerunner to the Christmas market.

A visit here is guaranteed to bring out everyone’s inner child with fairytale scenes, animals and the special Christkindl Express.

In addition, Jet2.com has more than 30,000 seats on sale for next winter to a number of stunning European Christmas market and winter wonderland destinations such as Krakow and Prague from Birmingham Airport, offering local holidaymakers more choice and flexibility than ever.

Steve Heapy, CEO, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: "In the spirit of Christmas, we are launching a massively expanded programme of dedicated Christmas market trips from Birmingham Airport.

"These trips sold out very quickly in our first year of operating them from Birmingham, so we have added more and put them on sale earlier than ever before, giving customers more chance than ever to visit some of Europe’s best winter wonderlands."

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2CityBreaks.com