The winner of an Easter egg decorating competition has now been revealed after shoppers voted on their favourites which went on display at a Burton shopping centre.

The Octagon shopping centre held the giant Easter Egg Exhibition which saw children from four nurseries in the area show off their artistic talents.

Youngsters from Firs Day Nursery, Winks Day Nursery, Little Monsters Day Care Nursery and Tiny Toez all decorated an egg for this display.

Shoppers, parents and families could visit the centre to see the creations, and then got to vote for their favourite egg via the centre's website. The competition saw hundreds of votes from the members of the public with children from Kiddie Winks Nursery being announced as their winner.

The winning vote was also awarded the grand prize of a trip to The National Forest Adventure Farm, in Tatenhill, which offered to sponsor the display by donating the adventure day.

Christine Holman, company director for Kiddie Winks, said: "We are immensely proud of all the Kiddie Winks children for all their hard work in creating a magnificent egg. Equally we are grateful to everyone that voted."

Shopping centre general manager Peter Hardingham, of Cushman and Wakefield, said: "The Easter Egg Exhibition certainly brought a fantastic community feel to the centre and we were delighted with the response of children and their families visiting the display to see their school's entry.

"Congratulations to all those who took part, as well as demonstrating the artistic talent available here in Burton."

More information on The Octagon shopping centre is available at www.theoctagoncentre.co.uk.