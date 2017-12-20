Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Everyone's favourite 'locals' are set to return to the stage next year for their first UK tour in more than 20 years with a brand-new live show.

The League of Gentleman Live Again tour will see BAFTA Award-winning comedy legends Reece Shearsmith, Steve Pemberton, Mark Gatiss and Jeremy Dyson bring their dark and unhinged fictional village of Royston Vasey to theatres and arenas across the country.

The critically acclaimed black comedy which originally ran from 1999 until 2002 on BBC Two, has also returned to our TV screens this Christmas to celebrate 20 years since the show began with three special episodes which conclude tonight, Wednesday, December 20.

Shearsmith, Pemberton, Gatiss and Dyson said: "The League of Gentlemen started as a live show more than 20 years ago and in many ways performing in front of an audience gives us the biggest thrill of all.

"We are overjoyed to be taking the citizens of Royston Vasey on a road-trip and can't wait to see all the wonderful local places in our increasingly local country.

"Plus we had already gone to the trouble of getting the costumes and learning the voices again for the TV show so we thought why not? Something to do isn't it?”

Tubbs Tattsyrup added: "I'm so eccited to take my preshus things on tour agen I did a little brown fish! Do wee go to Swansea?"

The tour will perform at arenas around the country including Birmingham and Nottingham.

Tickets for the Arena Birmingham on September 14 are on sale now via www.theticketfactory.com or by calling 0844 33 88 222.

Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company's access charge. Tickets priced at £40.45/£45.54 (includes admin fees and 90p facility fee) + £2.55 fulfilment fee per order.

Tickets for the gig at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham are also on sale priced at £39.20 and £44.24 )prices are listed with administration fee included) and can be booked online via www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/league-of-gentlemen or by calling 0843 373 3000.