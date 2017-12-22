Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

He's the voice of Love Island and is set to take his comedy on tour. Iain Stirling tells Marion McMullen about how he switched from law to laughter.

What did your family think when you finished your law degree at Edinburgh University and started doing stand-up comedy?

(Laughs) My father's on board now. I loved comedy as a kid and they sort of knew that. I pretty much walked away from a law degree to tell jokes in a back of a pub.

It was just that I found doing stand-up something I enjoyed more than anything I had ever done before and I thought 'I like doing this for a job'.

How did you get your first TV break working on CBBC?

I got really lucky. I basically started two days after my degree. I could have started earlier, but I wanted finish the degree. I was 20 and I feel quite proud of myself for doing that.

(Laughs) A little pat on the back for my 20-year-old self. Four or five days later I was up on the telly. I started gigging all around Scotland in the early days and moved to London, was spotted doing a gig and CBBC came along ... and the rest is history.

Do you have lots of young fans from CBBC?

I do get recognised by children, but not really by their parents who are not watching CBBC. Parents can get very weird that the kids know me and they are not sure who I am.

Love Island on ITV2 has attracted celebrity fans such as Liam Gallagher and former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan. Do people recognise your voice a lot these days?

(Chuckles) Everyone knows the voice or tries to place it. If I want VIP treatment any where I have to pretend to be talking into my mobile phone.

Love Island came about after my agent called me and simply asked if I wanted to do it. It happened as a result of voiceovers I had done on children's TV that ITV had heard.

I decided to go for it. I thought 'if it's rubbish non-one will know I have done it'. I didn't really think about it other then just do your job, and then you see the viewing figures and you just think this is ridiculous.

How are you preparing next year for your UK tour of sell-out Edinburgh Festival show U OK Hun?

Oh, my God. I'm going to be so busy. I'm busy already ... and I really should get around to tidying my flat.

I haven't had time to tidy it since last February. I have no idea what state it’s in. I just haven't been in it for ages. I've had so much to do. I'm just not going to sleep. I'm not even playing computer games.

That's all gone out the door. I'm doing nothing else but work. FIFA, that's my jam, I like playing and watching it on YouTube and I'm pretty decent. In a room with a random group of people, I'd probably be the best on it.

What can audiences expect?

The stand-up show is me just talking about my life and experiences and a few anecdotes. At Edinburgh the show sold out and tickets just took off.

It's what every comedian wants at the festival. It takes the pressure off. For years I performed for 10 people at a time and it's nice to be getting the crowds now.

People even had to book in advance. The show is light-hearted fun – everything from dinner party etiquette, house prices and social media to the pressure on Millennials brought up in a world of instant gratification.

My generation were told we were special and unique and then had to deal with the realities of life and the promises that were not kept. I also talk about how I went from kids TV to Love Island. It's all a bit weird.

Do you ever get nervous before a stand-up show?

Not really. I've been doing it for 10 years now. I used to be nervous wreck at the start, but now I'm as cool as a cucumber.

What do you pack to go on a 51-date tour?

Play Station is the first thing that goes into the suitcase then pants and socks and everything else just falls into place. I'm a jeans and T-shirt ready-to-go guy.

What would be your perfect job?

Playing FIFA professionally during the day and doing stand-up in the evening – and eating kebab and chips – I'll be the guy with fat tendencies.

Would you ever appear on a reality TV show?

It depends. At the moment probably not, but in the future... If there was a Celebrity FIFA TV Tournament, I would be there. Never say never.

Go to iaindoesjokes.com for full list of tour dates and ticket details for U OK Hun?