Lettuce and everything farming is set to take centre stage in an exhibition in Swadlincote.

Sharpe's Pottery Museum, in West Street, is hosting the 'For the Love of Lettuce' exhibition celebrating Melbourne's Market Gardening Industry throughout February.

The exhibition was created by the Melbourne Festival team and is the culmination of a year-long project collecting photographs, memories and anecdotes about Melbourne's old market gardens.

It also includes photographs taken during 2017 of Heaths of Melbourne, F Jackson and Sons and W Sharp and Sons - the three remaining market gardens – by photographer Christopher Mear.

Organisers said there will also be a more extensive exhibition at Melbourne Senior Citizen Centre, in Church Street, Melbourne, from Friday to Sunday, March 16, 17 and 18, and during the Melbourne Festival Art and Architecture Trail on Saturday and Sunday, September 15 and 16.

Melbourne Festival organisers said they would like to say a big thank you to The Heritage Lottery Fund for a Sharing Heritage Grant which funded this project, to partners People Express and Talking Birds, to photographer Christopher Mears and to everyone who has shared memories, photographs and helped with this project.