Calling all cruisers - Marella Cruises has revealed its summer 2019 programme which sees an array of exciting new developments including a new ship exclusively for adults, a new homeport, exciting new itineraries and all ships offering All Inclusive as standard from May 2019.

Joining the fleet in 2019, Marella Explorer 2 will be the first ship in the fleet to be exclusively for adults, offering customers more choice and flexibility.

The popularity of adult-only sailings from Dubrovnik and the Asia itineraries for winter 2018 prompted the decision to offer an adults-only ship.

Explorer 2 will be tailored to meet the needs of couples, friends and groups by doubling the size of The Veranda featured on Marella Explorer.

The Veranda is the premium sunbathing spot onboard and will feature brand new facilities. The 1,814 capacity ship will offer 907 cabins, of which nearly 40 per cent have balconies.

Explorer 2 will sail from a new homeport Naples, in Italy, to some of the finest European cities including Venice, Rome and Dubrovnik.

Boasting an array of dining and bar options similar to its sister ship Marella Explorer launching in May this year, Marella Explorer 2 will offer highlights including Kora La, Snack Shack and Surf and Turf.

The new ship will also feature recognised bars including Aperitif and Squid and Anchor. As with Marella Explorer, the new ship will offer a stand out entertainment programme.

And that's not all, Explorer 2 will also feature a luxurious Champneys Spa which will launch first on Marella Explorer this year, offering a variety of indulging treatments.

New cabin types on Explorer 2 will include the Royal Suite which will feature a separate bedroom, dressing room, dining area and whirlpool bath. The new ship also features deluxe balcony cabins boasting some of the best sea views.

Currently sailing as SkySea Golden Era for SkySea Cruise Line in China, this sister ship to Mein Schiff 1 will sail under the Marella Cruises banner for the first time as Marella Explorer 2 in May next year.

As part of the continued growth of cruise for TUI, TUI Cruises – TUI's German cruise line – will keep Mein Schiff 2 as demand for cruises continues to grow in Germany.

FULL MARELLA CRUISES FLEET GOES ALL INCLUSIVE

Marella Cruises will be offering All Inclusive cruises for everyone from May next year, including transfers and tips.

Marella Dream and Marella Celebration will join the rest of the fleet in becoming All Inclusive as standard.

The decision comes following a steady increase of All Inclusive upgrades across the classic fleet over the past three years.

Marella Cruises also expect the All Inclusive offers to appeal to those new to cruise holidays and younger audiences.

NEW ITINERARIES AND PORTS OF CALL

The cruise line will also be offering an array of diverse and exciting new destinations for cruisers to explore with 11 new itineraries and seven new ports of call next summer.

The vibrant Italian city of Naples will be the homeport for Marella Explorer 2 and four new itineraries, giving guests the chance to explore an array of cultural cities from Italy's Livorno, Florence and Pisa to Piraeus for Athens and Split in Croatia.

In addition to four new sailings in the Naples programme, Marella Cruises will also introduce exciting new itineraries such as Cities and Ice, Idyllic Italia and Secrets of the Mediterranean.

Some of the best new ports of call highlights include Skagen in Denmark, Castellon in Spain, Norway's Alta and Santa Margherita in Italy, where cruisers can hop off to the beautiful town of Portofino.

Managing director of Marella Cruises Chris Hackney said: "We are really pleased to announce Marella Explorer 2 as an adults-only ship from next summer, sailing from our brand new home port of Naples, offering customers yet more choice and flexibility.

"Our summer 2019 programme offers guests an array of exciting destinations and itineraries and All Inclusive as standard on all of our ships.

"We continue to look at ways to offer something different to our current customers who have come to enjoy our ships and friendly service onboard and those who may be thinking about booking a cruise for the first time.

"We have a fantastic diverse range of destinations on offer, with a real focus on the best hidden secrets of the Mediterranean and Scandinavia.

"We expect our Cruise and Stay offering to continue to prove popular especially for the new to cruise market.

"We're delighted that our customers have enjoyed sailing on our Discovery ships and look forward to hearing about their experiences on the latest addition to our fleet Marella Explorer and Marella Explorer 2."

The summer 2019 programme will be on sale from April 5, 2018