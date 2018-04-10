Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The latest addition to Marella Cruises' fleet is set to feature 12 brand-new shows, along with a state-of-the-art touch screen DJ deck– The Emulator.

Entering the fleet as Marella's largest ship yet, Explorer will be setting sail from Palma in May and is teaming up with leading entertainment provider TED.

Explorer will cater its entertainment for children, teens and adults alike with its extensive new offering and the shows will range from an adult fairy-tale featuring music from the likes of Metallica and David Bowie, to a Latin dance show with an after party for guests.

There will also be a family-friendly singalong show where the audience votes for the final song through the ships onboard app are just a splash of what's on offer.

The cruise line has also been working with TED to make two of its shows 4D as specially-selected scents will be released into the show lounge before and during the show to make sure guests are able to truly experience the production.

The Emulator is a multi-touch DJ system which allows the crowd to see exactly what the DJ is doing on a huge transparent touchscreen.

The device will be located in new bar, Indigo, where it will be used to play music, project music videos and for the audience to view how the DJ is mixing and playing sets.

Teens will also get the chance to learn to use the DJ system with the complimentary onboard DJ school which will run during school holiday periods.

The exciting entertainment additions come as the third largest cruise line looks to the future and continues its pledge of putting customers at its heart by ensuring its cruises cater for all ages.

Anna Clarke, general manager of customer experience for Marella Cruises said: "We're constantly refreshing our entertainment to give our customers more choice and variety.

"For Marella Explorer we have 12 new shows as well as a bespoke kids' club and quirky extras like silent discos.

"We've worked with TED for many years in our hotels and we're delighted to have them on board the Marella Cruises team."

Breakdown of all new shows

Cogs: Described as the most imaginative of the shows featuring covers of music from Metallica, Pink Floyd and David Bowie in an adult fairytale.

Rockology: Live musicians bring to life the history of rock with extravagant costumes and songs from the likes of Fleetwood Mac.

Festival: From Woodstock to Glastonbury, the cast recreate the most memorable moments from music festivals, with the addition of the aroma of freshly cut grass released throughout the performance

Bud's Diner: A trip to an old school diner featuring 1950s songs, along with modern hits; all in a do-wop style!

Vocalites: Cast singers take to the stage and perform different vocal styles.

Pop Icons: Celebrating music legends from the best pop icons including Prince and Elvis.

Variety: Based around the best Saturday night TV shows with singing, dancing, illusion and comedy.

Soul: Cruisers should dress to impress and take to the red carpet for the faux 43 Marella Soul Awards, which showcases classic and contemporary soul artists like The Four Tops and Rag and Bone Man.

Musicals: Celebrating shows that have graced the finest stages, with live music, songs and dances.

Movies: Highlighting hit songs from top movies, this one features favourites from classics such as Back to the Future, Breakfast at Tiffany's and Jaws. With the scent of freshly popped popcorn released during the show.

Zuma: A Latin dance celebration where dancers will join the audience in the ship's Indigo bar for an after dance party!

Sing-Song: A family-friendly show, Sing-Song encourages audience members to sing along to classics. Cruisers can then vote for the final song on the onboard app, this show will be available during summer holidays.

Additional child friendly small show

CSI: This additional child friendly offering – Cruise Ship Investigation will offer children three 15 minute detective investigations each week. This show will be available during summer holidays.