Not long ago, it seemed highly unlikely the UK would vote to leave the EU; we had a reasonable opposition to the Tory Government; Donald Trump was a buffoon who surely wasn't going to beat Hilary Clinton; and Mark Steel was living the married suburban ideal.

A year later, it's all gone horribly wrong. But don't worry, as Mark thinks Every Little Thing's Gonna Be Alright.

Mark's sell-out show Who Do I Think I Am revealed that his natural father was a world backgammon champion.

(Image: Idil Sukan)

Now the star of Radio 4's Mark Steel's in Town, and newspaper columnist of the year, is back on the road with a new show, guaranteed to make the world seem even more mental than it is.

Mark has written and presented many series of Mark Steel's In Town on BBC Radio 4 with the eighth series recently broadcast on the station, and toured it live around the UK.

Mark has presented the BAFTA-nominated Mark Steel Lectures for BBC2, and is a regular on BBC One's Have I Got News For You and Radio 4's Newsquiz.

He's also appeared on BBC2's QI and Room 101. Mark has written several acclaimed books, including Reasons To Be Cheerful and What's Going On, and he writes a weekly column for The Independent for which he won Columnist of the Year at the Press Awards in 2015.

Further information and tickets: www.offthekerb.co.uk www.marksteelinfo.co.uk

Every Little Thing's Gonna Be Alright will perform at:

February:

Friday, February 9 - Loughborough Town Hall. 01509 231914. www.loughboroughtownhall.co.uk

Saturday, February 10 -Poole, Lighthouse. 01202 280000. www.lighthousepoole.co.uk

Wednesday, February 14 -Shoreham-by-Sea, Ropetackle Arts Centre. 01273 464 440. www.ropetacklecentre.co.uk

Saturday, February 17 - Hertford Theatre. 01992 531500. www.hertfordtheatre.com

Monday, February 19 - Newcastle-under-Lyme, New Vic Theatre. 01782 717962. www.newvictheatre.org.uk

Thursday, February 22 - Chesham, Elgiva. 01494 582 900. www.elgiva.com

Friday, February 23 - Newbury, Corn Exchange. 0845 5218 218. www.cornexchangenew.com

Saturday, February 24 - Bangor, Pontio. 01248 382828. www.pontio.co.uk

Sunday, February 25 - Kettering, Lighthouse Theatre. 01536 41 41 41. www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

March:

Thursday, March 1 - Swindon, Wyvern Theatre. 01793 524481. www.swindontheatres.co.uk

Friday, March 2 - Nottingham Playhouse. 0115 941 9419. www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

Thursday, March 8 - Andover, The Lights. 01264 368368. www.thelights.org.uk

Saturday, March 10 - Oxford, Playhouse. 01865 305305. www.oxfordplayhouse.com

Thursday, March 15 - Bury St Edmunds, The Apex. 01284 758000. www.theapex.co.uk

Friday, March 16 - Westcliff-on-Sea, Palace Theatre. 01702 351 135. www.southendtheatres.org.uk

Sunday, March 18 - Southampton, NST Campus. 023 8067 1771. www.nstheatres.co.uk

Wednesday, March 21 - Chorley, Little Theatre. 01257 264362. www.chorleytheatre.com

Thursday, March 22 - Glasgow, Citizens Theatre. 0141 429 0022. www.glasgowcomedyfestival.com

Friday, March 23 - Stockton, ARC. 01642 525 199. www.arconline.co.uk

Wednesday, March 28 - Northampton, Royal and Derngate. 01604 624 811. www.royalandderngate.co.uk

Thursday, March 29 - Dorchester, Dorchester Arts (Corn Exchange). 01305 266 926. www.dorchesterarts.org.uk

April:

Thursday, April 5 and Friday, April 6 - Norwich Playhouse. 01603 598 598. www.norwichplayhouse.co.uk

Saturday, April 7 - Harrow Arts Centre. 0203 773 7161. www.harrowarts.com

Monday, April 9, Tuesday, April 10 and Wednesday, April 11 - Bristol, The Lantern , Colston Hall. 0117 203 4040. www.colstonhall.org

Thursday, April 12 - Pontardawe Arts Centre. 01792 863 722. www.npttheatres.co.uk

Friday, April 13 - Bradford on Avon, St Margaret's Hall. 0800 411 8881. www.bathcomedy.com

Saturday, April 14 - Redruth, Regal Theatre. 01209 216278. www.regaltheatre-redruth.co.uk

Sunday, April 15 - Exeter, Corn Exchange. 01392 665938. www.exetercornexchange.co.uk/

Thursday, April 19 - Peterborough, Key Theatre. 01733 207239. www.Vivacity-peterborough.com/key-theatre

Friday, April 20 - Chipping Norton Theatre. 01608 642350. www.chippingnortontheatre.com

Friday, April 27 - Tunbridge Wells, Trinity Theatre. 01892 678678. www.trinitytheatre.net

Saturday, April 28 - Monmouth, Savoy Theatre. 01600 772467. www.monmouth-savoy.co.uk

May:

Saturday, May 5 - Frome, Cheese and Grain. 01373 455420. www.cheeseandgrain.co.uk

Sunday, May 6 - Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre (The Goose Nest Theatre). 024 7652 4524. www.warwickartscentre.co.uk

Thursday, May 10 - Lincoln, Drill Hall. 01522 873894. www.lincolndrillhall.com

Friday, May 11 - Stamford, Corn Exchange. 01780 766455. www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

Saturday, May 12 - Barnard Castle, The Witham. 01833 631 107. thewitham.org.uk

Sunday, May 13 - Northallerton, The Forum. 01609 776230. www.forumnorthallerton.org.uk

Wednesday, May 16 - Hull, Truck Theatre. 01482 323 638. www.hulltruck.co.uk

Thursday, May 17 - Lancaster, Grand Theatre. 01524 64695. www.lancastergrand.co.uk

Friday, May 18 - Kendal, Brewery Arts Centre. 01539 725 133. www.breweryarts.co.uk

Saturday, May 19 - Darwen, Library Theatre. 0844 847 1664. www.darwenlibrarytheatre.com

Sunday, May 20 - Shrewsbury, Theatre Severn. 01743 281281. www.theatresevern.co.uk

Wednesday, May 23 - Milton Keynes, The Stables. 01908 280800. www.stables.org

Thursday, May 24 - Chelmsford Civic Theatre. 01245 606505. www.chelmsford.gov.uk/theatres

Friday, May 25 - Margate Theatre Royal. 01843 292795. www.theatreroyalmargate.com