The May school holidays are just around the corner and it could be the last chance for families to get away before the big summer rush.

Families from Burton and South Derbyshire are spoilt for choice as there are some great holiday destinations this May holiday leaving from East Midlands Airport.

Most little ones will be off school from May 26 until June 3, so there's just over a week left to plan a last-minute retreat in the sun.

Jet2holidays and Jet2CityBreaks says it has flights to a range of beach and city destinations, from the airport at Castle Donington.

Packages include Malaga from £469 per person and Tenerife from £439pp.

Check out everything you need to know to get away this May.

Gran Canaria, Las Palmas City

If you fancy staying in the four-star Design Plus Bex Hotel for three nights with breakfast provided each morning, then this could be the offer for you.

This holiday, leaving East Midlands Airport on Saturday, May 26, will cost£519 per person, based on two sharing.

Spain, Malaga City

If you wanted to get away to Malaga for the school holidays, the four-star Sol Guadalmar could be the perfect destination.

Malaga is a port city in Spain's Costa del Sol, known for its high-rise hotels and resorts just a stone's throw away from yellow-sand beaches.

The popular hotel will cost £469 per person for a four-night break in the half-term holiday, leaving on Sunday, May 27.

Lanzarote, Puerto Del Carmen

For a week in Lanzarote, the lively resort of Puerto del Carmen on the southeast coast is the perfect place to go.

It is home to beaches such as sandy Playa Grande and Matagorda, known for their steady breeze.

Nearby, the Rancho Texas Lanzarote Park has a zoo, making it the perfect destination for young families.

A seven-night holiday in the two-star Bitacora Lanzarote Club will set a family of four back £499 per person.

Tenerife, Playa De Las Americas

Playa de las Americas is an upscale resort on the coast of Tenerife, the largest of Spain's Canary Islands.

The area is known for its natural and man-made beaches and vibrant nightlife. To the north of the resort, Siam Park is one of the most popular water parks in Europe.

A seven-night stay at the three-star Parque Las Americas will cost £439 per person for a family of four.