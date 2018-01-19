Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pop lovers are about to get what they want, what they really really want, at Uttoxeter Racecourse as Sporty Spice will be making an appearance after the racing.

Mel C was a household name across the glove in the 1990s and fans of 'girl power' will get a chance to see her as she takes to the stage at this year's Ladies' Night which takes place on Thursday, June 14.

The star will have her own DJ set after the race meeting to make sure that all the girls and their 'mamas' can continue to party into the night.

In 1996, Sporty Spice, Scary Spice, Ginger Spice, Posh Spice and Baby Spice made their presence known in the music world when their debut single Wannabe shot to the number one spot in 37 countries.

The band went on to have nine number one singles in the UK and sold more than 31 million albums worldwide.

After the band split, Mel C had two UK number ones of her own in Never be the Same Again and I Turn to You and embarked on a successful solo career.

The event will be a great way for racegoers to 'spice up their life' with competitions for the best dressed ladies and the best hat, along with seven jump races on the evening.

In order to see the entertainment, guests will need to have grandstand and paddock tickets, costing £24, or a premier ticket costing £32. Early birds can get a discount of £10.

For more information visit www.uttoxeter-racecourse.co.uk