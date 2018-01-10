The video will start in 8 Cancel

A musical theatre show based on one of the most popular family films of all time is coming to a Burton stage next week.

The Mellow Dramatics' next production - Miracle on 34th Street The Musical will be performed at Burton's Brewhouse Arts Centre from Tuesday to Saturday.

Kris Kringle takes on non-believers (bah humbug) in an all singing, all dancing, festive extravaganza, a white bearded man claiming to be Santa Claus really does bring a genuine miracle to 34th Street.

The musical features timeless classics including It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas and the show will be perfect to beat those January blues.

Can Santa Claus make believers of us all?

The show will perform at The Brewhouse Arts Centre, in Union Street, Burton, from Tuesday, January 16 until Saturday, January 20 with evening shows starting at 7.30pm and the Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Evening tickets are priced at £12 with the matinee show costing £10.

To book call the box office on 01283 508100 or visit WWW.Mellow-Dramatics.org