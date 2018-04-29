Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services in the UK, thanks to offering a huge range of TV shows and films, all at the click of a button.

But there is actually a way users can get even more out of their subscription fee; all in the form of a list of secret codes.

By changing the digits of the code at the end of the URL means you can browse through all categories rather than being restricted to just the one.

For example, if you are looking for a children’s film you can add '783' to the end of the URL and all suitable films will appear.

Considering the majority of us spend hours of our lives watching Netflix, getting addicted to the new must-see show we think this quick hack will come in very handy for most.

Below is a list of the all important codes. To use them simply put ' http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/ ' into your browser followed by the number of the specific category you need.

1365 = Action & Adventure

77232 = Asian Action Movies

46576 = Classic Action & Adventure

43040 = Action Comedies

43048 = Action Thrillers

8985 = Martial Arts Movies

2125 = Military Action & Adventure

7442 = Adventures

10118 = Comic Book and Superhero Movies

7700 = Westerns

10702 = Spy Action & Adventure

9584 = Crime Action & Adventure

11828 = Foreign Action & Adventure

7424 = Anime

11881 = Adult Animation

2653 = Anime Action

9302 = Anime Comedies

452 = Anime Dramas

3063 = Anime Features

2729 = Anime Sci-Fi

10695 = Anime Horror

11146 = Anime Fantasy

6721 = Anime Series

783 = Children & Family Movies

6796 = Movies for ages 0 to 2

6218 = Movies for ages 2 to 4

5455 = Movies for ages 5 to 7

561 = Movies for ages 8 to 10

6962 = Movies for ages 11 to 12

10659 = Education for Kids

67673 = Disney

10056 = Movies based on children’s books

51056 = Family Features

11177 = TV Cartoons

27346 = Kids' TV

52843 = Kids' Music

5507 = Animal Tales

31574 = Classic Movies

31694 = Classic Comedies

29809 = Classic Dramas

47147 = Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy

46588 = Classic Thrillers

7687 = Film Noir

48744 = Classic War Movies

52858 = Epics

32473 = Classic Foreign Movies

53310 = Silent Movies

47465 = Classic Westerns

6548 = Comedies

869 = Dark Comedies

4426 = Foreign Comedies

1402 = Late Night Comedies

26 = Mockumentaries

2700 = Political Comedies

9702 = Screwball Comedies

5286 = Sports Comedies

11559 = Stand-up Comedy

3519 = Teen Comedies

4922 = Satires

5475 = Romantic Comedies

10256 = Slapstick Comedies

7627 = Cult Movies

8195 = B-Horror Movies

1252 = Campy Movies

10944 = Cult Horror Movies

4734 = Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy

9434 = Cult Comedies

4195 = Independent Comedies

6839 = Documentaries

3652 = Biographical Documentaries

9875 = Crime Documentaries

5161 = Foreign Documentaries

5349 = Historical Documentaries

4006 = Military Documentaries

180 = Sports Documentaries

90361 = Music & Concert Documentaries

1159 = Travel & Adventure Documentaries

7018 = Political Documentaries

10005 = Religious Documentaries

2595 = Science & Nature Documentaries

3675 = Social & Cultural Documentaries

9833 = Reality TV

60951 = Teen TV Shows

52117 = British TV Shows

46553 = Classic TV Shows

