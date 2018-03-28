Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

ITV's The Cruise will return to our screens later this spring and this time the show will be following the Royal Princess to the Caribbean.

The documentary series, which has drawn up to four million viewers per episode, will once again be narrated by Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville.

Several new crew members will appear as well as familiar faces Captain Bob Oliver, and Timothy Gallant from the shore excursions desk.

The mini-series is the fifth to air on ITV, filmed aboard a Princess Cruises ship, and is the latest leg of an extended voyage for the programme, which kicked off in the Mediterranean in January and visited Alaska in March.

Tony Roberts, Princess Cruises' vice president UK and Europe, said: "We have shown viewers the scenic surroundings of the Mediterranean and stunning landscapes of Alaska, so are now looking forward to seeing the sunny shores of the Caribbean.

"This series will give everyone the opportunity to see some of the amazing Caribbean destinations we visit.

"Sailing between the islands, including Antigua, Grenada and Princess Cruises' very own private resort, Princess Cays in the Bahamas, is a fantastic way to enjoy the clear blue waters and white sandy beaches.

"With the recent launch of our 'Rhythm of the Caribbean' programme, which offers a wealth of new on board experiences and activities for guests visiting the islands, Princess Cruises really is the number one line to sail with for anyone who wants a taste of tropical paradise."

The Cruise: Sailing the Caribbean will air at 8.30pm on Thursday, April 5 aboard the 3,600-guest liner Royal Princess.