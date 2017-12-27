Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Full of variety, live music, drama and family entertainment, the spring season at Lichfield Garrick has shows to suit all ages and tastes.

Topping the billing this season is The Importance of Being Earnest with its all-star cast including Gwen Taylor (Barbara), Thomas Howes (Downton Abbey) and Susan Penhaligon (Upstairs Downstairs).

Audiences will take a trip back in time to Lichfield society in Oscar Wilde's wonderfully witty, deliciously decadent and classic revival from The Original Theatre Company.

The drama continues with John Godber's Teechers. Blackeyed Theatre's highly-acclaimed production is a modern classic with something vital to say about education. Perfect for both schools and the public alike Teechers is more relevant today than ever.

Following on from two critically acclaimed Christmas productions, New Old Friends theatre company return in March with Crimes Under the Sun.

With just a cast of four playing multiple roles, there will be murder and mayhem on the English Riviera in this Agatha Christie inspired romp.

For music fans, a host of established artists appear alongside the very best of tributes on the Lichfield Garrick's main stage.

From local favourites Quill to international superstar Jimmy Osmond, through to BBC Radio 2 jazz presenter Clare Teal, mixed in with tributes to The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, Bob Dylan and Neil Diamond, there is something to delight fans of all music genres.

BBC Strictly Come Dancing finalist Giovanni Pernice, Brit Award winning vocal trio, Blake, and Saturday night favourite Bobby Davro will be bringing a touch of variety and entertainment to the county.

Pop is the question as 'The Professor of Pop' Paul Gambaccini discusses his career in the music industry and hosts a music quiz in May, and, Crooners bring a fresh twist in homage to the American Songbook and The Rat Pack.

Family audiences have some of the biggest names in children's entertainment to delight the youngest of theatre goers in the new season.

Milkshake Live!, Horrible Histories: More Best of Barmy Britain and the stage premier of Rod Campbell's Dear Zoo will all be appearing and there will be a week of half term family activates and workshops in February.

The theatre's commitment to supporting the community continues with the announcement of a new daytime choir with a free open day from 10am on Tuesday, February 13.

This choir, open to all abilities, will run alongside the theatre's established Thursday evening Community Choir, both led by musical director, Angharad Sanders.

The Community Choir also returns to the theatre's Studio space in March for another evening of performance after their sell out show in April 2017.

Tickets for the 2018 pantomime, Dick Whittington, at the theatre are now on sale. The pantomime sees the comical duo, Sam Rabone and Ben Thornton return for a third successive year after delighting audiences young and old in both 2016's Sleeping Beauty and 2017's Aladdin.

The Lichfield Garrick's new season is on sale now and tickets can be booked via the box office by calling 01543 412121 or via the website at www.lichfieldgarrick.com