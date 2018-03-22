The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The UK's leading contemporary circus company is set premiere its latest show, Lexicon, in the centre of Newcastle under Lyme this spring.

With the same award winning creative team which created ImMortal, tabu, and Bianco, the stunning new production brings together world class circus performers, musicians, and artists in a daring and utterly contemporary take on the circus experience.

After its premiere in the hometown of Philip Astley, the father of modern circus, Lexicon will then tour to Brighton and Cardiff before setting off around the globe before returning to London in 2019.

(Image: Mark Robson 2017)

Tom Rack, artistic director, said: "We are thrilled to be bringing an extraordinary cast of international performers to the home of Philip Astley - to create our next touring production in the centre of Newcastle under Lyme.

"Over the last 25 years, circus has grown around the world – and we are enormously proud to be bringing the best of everything we have learnt back to the place of its birth."

Lexicon will perform in Newcastle from March 28 until April 21.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the New Vic box office, which is situated in Etruria Road, Newcastle-under-Lyme, ST5 0JG, by calling 01782 717962, or via NoFit State's website here

Tickets are priced: Previews £10, all other performances £18, concessions available. A family ticket is priced at £60 (minimum one child and one adult).