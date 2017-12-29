The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fast-paced, passionate and witty, Noël Coward's comedy Private Lives is set to perform at a theatre near Burton.

Private Lives, the delightful romp, will open at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, in Guildford later this month, and will call at Derby Theatre from Tuesday, January 30 until Saturday, February 3.

Starring Olivia Beardsley, Gareth Bennett-Ryan, Helen Keeley, Paul Sandys and Rachael Holmes-Brown, Coward's strong passions and even stronger personalities set the stage for a classic battle of the sexes.

It's 1930. Deauville, France. Two newly-married couples occupy adjoining honeymoon suites in the same hotel.

As a distant orchestra plays, Sibyl gazes adoringly at charismatic husband Elyot, while Victor admires his new wife, the vivacious and sophisticated Amanda.

Champagne flows and the sea shimmers in the moonlight as the newlyweds prepare for the evening ahead.

But when Amanda overhears a familiar voice singing a forgotten song, an old spark reignites, with spectacular consequences.

Full of razor-sharp wit and quick-fire dialogue, Private Lives is Coward's most popular and enduring stage comedy.

Extraordinarily written in only three days, Private Lives originally opened at London's Phoenix Theatre in August 1930 to packed houses.

Since then, this charming comedy of manners has retained its remarkable appeal, captivating audiences all over the world.

Tickets are available, priced from £15.50, by calling 01332 593939 or logging on to www.derbytheatre.co.uk