Make this year a Valentine's to remember by treating that someone special in your life to a romantic getaway at Stoke Park.

Romance your loved one to a four-course dinner before spending a night in one of the luxury bedrooms, with a bottle of Champagne and a Valentine's-themed cake in your room on arrival.

Stoke Park's Valentine's Package is available from Wednesday, February 14 to Sunday, February 18.

(Image: Stoke Park)

This luxurious Valentine's escape includes:

1 nights' accommodation

Full English or Continental breakfast

A bottle of Champagne

Valentine's themed cake in your room

Late check out at noon

Complimentary use of Stoke Park's award-winning tennis and health facilities, including indoor swimming pool, state-of-the-art gym, multi-surface tennis courts, steam rooms, hot yoga, fitness and spinning studios, outdoor Scandinavian sauna and a hot tub.

(Image: Stoke Park)

Prices start from £232 per person and guests booking the package at the the luxurious five AA red star Hotel, Spa and Country Club, in Stoke Poges, Buckinghamshire, can also add an exquisite four course Valentine's dinner in Humphry's for £98 per person, prepared by award-winning executive chef, Chris Wheeler.

On February 14, only the special four-course Valentine's dinner is available in Humphry's (not the standard dinner menu).

From February 15 to 18, the standard Humphry's dinner menu and the special four-course Valentine's menu is available

The Orangery restaurant is open as normal on all days.

To book or for more information, visit the website here