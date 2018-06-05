Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The must-see, laugh-out-loud comedy, One Man, Two Guvnors, is set to be performed in Burton this month.

The play by Richard Bean is set in sleazy Brighton in the 1960s, "One Man, Two Guvnors" and a celebration of British comedy featuring a unique, laugh-out-loud mix of satire, songs, slapstick and glittering one-liners.

Fired from his skiffle band, Francis Henshall becomes minder to Roscoe Crabbe, a small time East End hood, now in Brighton to collect £6,000 from his fiancée’s dad.

However, Roscoe is really his sister Rachel posing as her own dead brother, who has been killed by her boyfriend Stanley Stubbers.

Holed up at The Cricketers' Arms, the permanently ravenous Francis spots the chance of an extra meal ticket and takes a second job with one Stanley Stubbers, who is hiding from the police and waiting to be re-united with Rachel.

(Image: Geoff Thompson)

To prevent discovery, Francis must keep his two guvnors apart. Simple …

One Man, Two Guvnors is the English adaptation of Servant of Two Masters, a 1743 Commedia dell'arte style comedy play by the Italian playwright Carlo Goldoni.

The play replaces the Italian period setting of the original with Brighton, back in 1963. When the play opened at the National Theatre in 2011, with James Corden in the leading role, it met with widespread critical acclaim.

The Guardian gave it five stars, saying that it was "A triumph of visual and verbal comedy. One of the funniest productions in the National's history."

The Daily Telegraph described it as "the feelgood hit of the Summer." The Independent wrote that it is a "massive hit" and

London's Evening Standard as "a surefire hit". Blogging site Everything Theatre described it as "one of the most side-splittingly hilarious productions ever to be staged in London".

The internationally-acclaimed smash hit has been seen by more than one million people worldwide and you can see it at the Brewhouse Arts Centre, in Burton from Tuesday, June 12 until Saturday, June 16.

Performances take place at 7.30pm each evening, plus a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets are priced £12 for adults and £10 for concessions from the Brewhouse box office by calling 01283 508100, the Little Theatre Company box office on 01283 542446 or via secure on-line booking on the LTC website at www.little-theatre.co.uk