A few years back One Man Two Guvnors took the West End and Broadway by storm yet I have to hold my hands up to knowing very little about the play.

I am well aware that Richard Bean's adaptation of the Italian comedy play Servant of Two Master helped James Corden 'break America' but apart from that, not a lot more.

What a treat I have been missing out on and thanks to Burton's own Little Theatre Company performing the comedy in the town I am no longer in the dark about the antics of the man with two guvnors - Francis Henshall.

The play is, for me, the perfect recipe to get my chuckle muscles working overtime.

Take a huge dollop of French farce, along with a smattering of silent comedy slapstick, sprinkle with a stellar cast and what do you have? A mouth-watering dish served up right on the doorstep.

(Image: Geoff Thompson)

I applaud Bean's reworking of the classic and combined with John Bowness' meticulous direction and Katie Haywood's hilarious choreography the play has everything you need for a hilarious night out.

However, it is Rob Tunley who is simply brilliant as the confused and bemused leading man Hensall.

He plays the role magnificently with impeccable comedy timing. In fact I don't think the role could have been better cast if the search had been on nation-wide.

The scene where Henshall is wrestling with his conscious is so funny tears were rolling down my cheeks.

The play is set in Brighton, in 1963. Francis Henshall becomes employed by two men – gangster Roscoe Crabbe, a gangster, and upper class twit Stanley Stubbers.

Henshall tries to keep the two from meeting in order to avoid each of them finding out that Henshall is also working for someone else.

Complicating events, Roscoe Crabbe is really his twin sister Rachel Crabbe in disguise. Roscoe has been killed by her boyfriend, who is none other than Stanley Stubbers.

And as if this wasn't confusing enough, enter stage right - or is it left? - is mobster Charlie the Duck, who has arranged his daughter Pauline's engagement to Roscoe despite her preference for over-the-top amateur actor Alan Dangle.

Even further complications are prompted by several letters, two very heavy trunks, several unlucky audience volunteers, an extremely elderly waiter and Henshall's pursuit of his twin passions: food and Dolly.

(Image: Geoff Thompson)

The rest of the cast is simply sublime. Jim Haywood, as always, is outstanding and gives a sparkling performance as 87-year-old waiter Alfie.

Jim is a shining light on the Burton stage and his talent knows no bounds - especially when it comes to comedy tumbling. He does it with great finesse and I see a future for this young lad.

Heather Gallagher who plays the two roles of Roscoe and Rachel Crabbe is first-class, as is Mark Pearson as the love of Rachel's life Stanley Stubbers.

Throw in Peter Clemson as Charlie 'The Duck' Clench, Olivia Robinson as Charlie's daughter Pauline, Tim Robinson as the hilarious 'would-be actor' Alan and the man who wants to marry Pauline (although she is betrothed to the late Roscoe Crabb), Phil Robinson as Alan's dad Harry Dangle, the ever-entertaining Vicky Fryer as dolly-bird Dolly, Adrian Bancroft as Lloyd, owner of the 'pub which does food' and learned everything he knows from 'Parkhurst' and Peter Banton as head waiter Gareth - and you have one seriously impressive cast.

One Man Two Guvnors is fast and furious with quick-witted dialogue more twists and turns than you can shake a stick at.

Hilarious from start to finish this has to be the must-see comedy of the year - if not the decade!

(Image: Geoff Thompson)

One Man Two Guvnors performs at the Brewhouse Arts Centre, in Union Street, Burton until Saturday, June 16.

Performances take place at 7.30pm each evening, plus a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets are priced £12 for adults and £10 for concessions from the Brewhouse box office by calling 01283 508100, the Little Theatre Company box office on 01283 542446 or via secure on-line booking on the LTC website at www.little-theatre.co.uk