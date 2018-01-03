The video will start in 8 Cancel

Set in sleazy Brighton in the 1960s, "One Man, Two Guvnors" is a glorious celebration of British comedy featuring a unique, laugh-out-loud mix of satire, songs, slapstick and glittering one-liners.

The internationally acclaimed smash-hit has been seen by more than one million people worldwide.

Francis Henshall, fired from his skiffle band, becomes minder to Roscoe Crabbe. But Roscoe is really Rachel, posing as her own dead brother – who’s been killed by her boyfriend Stanley Stubbers.

Francis spots the chance of an extra meal ticket and takes a job with one Stanley Stubbers – but, to prevent discovery, he must keep his two guvnors apart. Simple.

The show will be performed by Little Theatre Company at the Brewhouse Arts Centre, in Union Street, Burton, from Tuesday, June 12 until Saturday, June 16.

Tickets are available by calling the Brewhouse box office on 01283 508100 or via the Little Theatre Company box office on 01283 542446.

For more information visit www.little-theatre.co.uk