The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When tickets went on sale for Peter Kay's latest arena tour went on sale the internet almost went into meltdown.

However, the comedian has cancelled the tour and has put out this statement:

"Due to unforeseen family circumstances I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects. This unfortunately includes my upcoming stand-up tour, Dance For Life shows and any outstanding live work commitments.

"My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly and I'm sure you'll understand my family must always come first.

"I've always endeavoured to protect my family's privacy from the media. I hope that the media and the public will continue to respect our privacy at this time. Once again I'm very sorry.

Starting April 2018 in Birmingham, the tour was scheduled to take Kay across the UK with shows in Glasgow, Manchester, London, Leeds, Nottingham, Newcastle, Sheffield, and Liverpool.

The legendary funnyman had sold out an astonishing TEN concerts next year for Genting Arena in his first stand-up shows for seven years.

The dates were April 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, and May 1, May 2, May 5, 6 and 7.

How refunds work:

If you bought a ticket to see Kay via The Ticket Factory, a refund will automatically be applied to the purchasing card for the total value of the tickets and fees.

The team will be working hard to process these within the next 48 hours, however customers are advised to allow at least an extra five working days for their bank to process this before contacting the Ticket Factory team direct.

If customers bought ticket from another ticket agent, please contact the original point of purchase with the order number.

For additional information, there is a venue FAQs page which can be found at arenabham.co.uk or gentingarena.co.uk.