The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

P&O Cruises has announced that Aurora will return from its March 2019 refit as an exclusively for adults ship, following extensive research and guest feedback.

From April 8, 2019, Aurora will join Arcadia and Oriana as an adult-only ship, and P&O Cruises senior vice president Paul Ludlow said: "All our ships have the signature elements of dining, service and great destinations.

"However, P&O Cruises is all about choice, whether our guests want the fantastic range of activities and children's clubs on our family-friendly ships or prefer the peace and serenity of our adult-only ships.

(Image: P&O)

"With Aurora becoming a ship exclusively for adults, we are offering our guests even more choice which means they can choose the holiday experience that is absolutely the right one for them."

Visit www.pocruises.co.uk for more information.