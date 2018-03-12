Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

P&O Cruises has launched its brand-new winter 2019/2020 cruise programme which features more than 180 itineraries.

Cruises include a full season of Dubai and Arabian Gulf cruises; an extended fly Caribbean season; a new Northern Lights cruise; Ventura and Arcadia to operate five-night New Year short breaks, and Ventura to operate two 35-night long spring Caribbean cruises.

Pre-registration opens on Monday, March 12. Cruises will go on sale to Top Tier Peninsular Club members from Monday, March 19 and on general sale from Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

Prices start from £699 per person for a 12-night cruise from Southampton (N935). In addition, past guests booking a Select Price 2019/2010 winter cruise by Monday, April 30, 2018 will receive a five per cent discount.

Dubai and Arabian Gulf

The Dubai and Arabian Gulf programme has been expanded to a full winter season to include three 14-night cruises to India, a 12-night cruise over Christmas and New Year with New Year's Eve in Dubai, two seven-night cruises including one which coincides with February half term plus a series of 10-night cruises.

World Cruise

Arcadia will continue to operate a 99-night western circumnavigation World Cruise in 2020 with highlights including the re-introduction of New Zealand (three calls) and an overnight in Shanghai as well as classic destinations such as Sydney, San Francisco, Hong Kong and Dubai.

Grand Tour

Aurora will offer a mid-duration voyage in 2020 which is a 55-night itinerary which includes an immersive Caribbean experience as well as iconic calls in the USA such as New Orleans and Miami.

Caribbean Fly

Britannia and Azura will continue as the Caribbean fly-cruise ships offering relaxing 14-night itineraries to nine ports.

For winter 2019/2020 the programme has been extended by one week with each ship offering an additional cruise.

Caribbean No Fly

Ventura and Oriana will offer four long cruises in January and February 2020. Ventura will operate both 35-night cruises with headline destinations of the Panama Canal or New Orleans, while Oriana will operate both 28-night cruises.

Northern Lights

In addition to three cruises in February and March 2020, an extra 12-night Northern Lights cruise has been added to the autumn schedule. Cruises are operated by Aurora and Arcadia.

Cruises from Southampton

With more departures out of Southampton than any other cruise line, P&O Cruises offers something for everyone, whether it is sunshine in the Canaries or Caribbean, the breathtaking scenery of Norway, searching for the Northern Lights, the famed Baltic Christmas Markets or a range of short breaks.

Western Mediterranean

Oriana will operate the sole Western Mediterranean cruise within the winter programme.

On a 17-night cruise, Oriana will visit a series of iconic Mediterranean destinations, including Valencia, Genoa and Rome (from Civitavecchia), plus calls to Gibraltar and Lisbon, and the lesser frequented port of Olbia.

Short Breaks

Two-night weekend breaks are operated across the fleet. These short breaks depart on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday and head to Bruges (from Zeebrugge).

Aurora, Oriana and Ventura all operate two-night cruises in the lead up to Christmas, allowing guests to visit the Bruges Christmas market.

There are also four-night cruise breaks on Aurora and Ventura to Amsterdam, offering an evening, overnight and full day in one of Europe's most iconic cities.

To bring in the New Year there are two five-night cruise breaks on Arcadia and Ventura. Arcadia features a two-day call in Amsterdam, while Ventura will have a full day and evening in Hamburg on New Year's Eve.

For guests looking for a city break, both Aurora and Ventura will offer seven-night cruises taking in a selection of northern European cities, including an overnight in Rotterdam, plus calls to Cherbourg and Bruges (from Zeebrugge).

Christmas and New Year

Ventura and Arcadia replace Aurora and Oceana in operating five-night short breaks over New Year.

Theme cruises

Fancy footwork, fireworks and fabulous food will guarantee some very special experiences onboard with a variety of theme cruises to choose from:

Strictly Come Dancing: unique to P&O Cruises, each Strictly Come Dancing cruise features all the pizzazz of the TV show with professional dancers captivating guests with incredible, show-stopping routines.

They also offer up close and personal interviews on board as well as hosted dinners, photo and meet and greet opportunities. Dates to be announced in due course.

Food Heroes: P&O Cruises Food Heroes will once again take to the high seas to serve up some of the finest gourmet experiences to be had on land or water.

The Food Heroes cruises are headlined by some of the brightest lights of the British culinary scene and are a fabulous opportunity for anyone with an interest in food to meet their own food hero, whether it is Marco Pierre White, Olly Smith, Atul Kochhar or Eric Lanlard.

Each cruise features masterclasses, book signings, Q&As and private dining with exclusive hosted dinners.

There will also be the opportunity to join the chefs on one of their carefully crafted gastronomic shore excursions in handpicked ports of call.

Madeira Fireworks Display: New Year is when Madeira really springs to life with an astounding fireworks display in the capital city of Funchal.

With its amphitheatre shape, the city is the perfect arena for the show and as the fireworks are ignited from barges floating in Funchal's bay, guests will find the best vantage point is from the deck of their cruise ship.

The reflections of the fireworks in the ocean are a sight to behold and guests can join in the countdown to midnight as the changing date is beamed onto Madeira's dramatic black hills in the background.

Evening and overnight calls

To allow guests to experience the vibrant nightlife in a destination, P&O Cruises is offering evening calls in 27 ports and overnights in 17 popular destinations including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, San Francisco, Sydney, Hong Kong, New Orleans, Oslo, Copenhagen and Amsterdam.

Maiden calls

Arcadia's World Cruise will deliver a brand new destination for P&O Cruises when it calls in Manzanillo, Mexico,

For more information visit www.pocruises.co.uk