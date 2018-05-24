Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In a competition held last year, more than 30,000 people put forward suggestions for the name of the new 180,000 ton ship, from which a short-list was then drawn and one name was chosen.

P&O Cruises senior vice-president Paul Ludlow said: "We are an island nation and as Britain’s favourite cruise line it seems very fitting to highlight one of our most notable islands and celebrate the geographic diversity of the UK, especially as we can trace back our roots to the Scottish Isles.

"Iona played a significant part in shaping the history of our nation and we hope that with this very special name our new ship will shape the future of holidays at sea for generations."

The sea was a powerful force in the history of the Inner Hebridean island of Iona and is still today a crucial link to trade and a thriving tourism industry, requiring two sea crossings to reach the island.

Mr Ludlow said: "Iona is known for its peace and tranquillity, stunning landscape and, most importantly, the view of the ocean from almost every point on the island. This mirrors our primary intention when building the ship, which was to make the sea the star.

"Throughout the design process we were mindful that we were building a ship, not a hotel, and the intrinsic beauty of the sea, the vistas of the coastlines and ports of call should be at the fore and visible as much as possible from all areas of the ship."

The name was unveiled by BAFTA award-winning TV presenter Stephen Mulhern in a magic reveal set on Iona, which is protected by the National Trust for Scotland, where he was joined by several of the islanders.

Holidays on Iona will go on sale in September and further details of the ship, its design and itineraries will be released over the coming months.