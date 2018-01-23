The video will start in 8 Cancel

Princess Cruises has revealed its second round of celebrities who will speak on Southampton-based ship Sapphire Princess this year.

The 2,670-guest vessel will head to northern Europe and the Mediterranean from May to October offering passengers a 'Come Back New' experience.

The first round of celebrities were announced in November, and the second group comprises:

William Roache (actor, Ken Barlow in Coronation Street) on a 14-night Baltic Heritage cruise, departs June 2. His son, Linus Roache (actor, Michael Cutter in Law and Order), will also be onboard and fill a separate speaker slot.

Valerie Singleton (radio and TV presenter, Blue Peter, BBC Radio 4) on a 12-night Canary Island cruise, departs October 9.

Ann Widdecombe (former Conservative Party politician, Big Brother, Strictly Come Dancing) on a 12-night Canary Island cruise, departs October 9.

Terry Butcher (former football manager and England footballer) on a 14-night Baltic Heritage cruise, departs July 7.

Rosemary Shrager (chef, This Morning, The Real Marigold Hotel, Ladette to Lady, Soapstar Superchef) on a 14-night Mediterranean Interlude cruise, departs September 22.

Denny Seiwell (drummer and founding member of Wings) on a 14-night Land of the Midnight Sun cruise, departs August 18.

Allan Dennis Rich (songwriter, former Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe nominee) on a 14-night Mediterranean Adventurer cruise, departs May 12.

The addition of these speakers to the existing line up means at least one celebrity will appear on each Sapphire Princess sailing during the UK season, aside from a three-day Channel Islands voyage in October.

They will host a 45-minute talk with questions and answers, as well as a meet and greet session including photographs and book signings.

Each voyage will also feature educational speakers who will discuss specialist subjects including history and culture, criminology, wellbeing and pop culture.

The speakers are:

Halfdan Tangen (Norwegian explorer) on a seven-night Scandinavia cruise departing May 26 and September 1, a 14-night Baltic Heritage cruise departing June 2, a seven-night Norwegian Fjords and Summer Solstice cruise departing June 16 and a seven-night Norwegian Fjords cruise departing July 21.

Gillian Walnes Perry MBE (founder of the Anne Frank trust) on a 14-night Baltic Heritage cruise, departs July 7.

Jevan Morris (former naval commander, meteorologist and oceanographer) on a 12-night Canary Island cruise, departs October 9.

Mike Curtis (former royal navy submariner) on a 14-night Mediterranean Adventurer cruise, departs July 28.

Keith Lumley (former police chief superintendent) on a seven-night Norwegian Fjords cruise, departs August 11.

Rachel Watson (wellbeing consultant) on a 14-night Baltic Heritage cruise, departs September 8.

Kathy Stearne (destination expert) on a 14-night Land of the Midnight Sun cruise, departs August 18.

Marc Stanton (former child actor, TV director and producer) on a 14-night Mediterranean Interlude cruise, departs September 22.

David Sibbald (former teacher, radio presenter) on a 14-night Land of the Midnight Sun cruise, departs June 23.

Christine Dunbobbin (author, actress, voice over artist) on a 14-night Mediterranean Adventurer cruise, departs May 12.

Danielle Barnett (singer-songwriter, vocal coach), on a seven-night Spain and France cruise, departs May 5.

The celebrity speakers previously announced by Princess Cruises are:

Linda Gray (actress, Sue Ellen in Dallas) on both the 14-night Mediterranean Adventurer cruise departing July 28 and a seven-night Norwegian Fjords cruise, departs August 11.

Pete Best (former Beatles drummer) on a 14-night Land of the Midnight Sun cruise, departs August 18.

Eddie 'The Eagle' Edwards (former British Olympic skier, portrayed in biographical film 'Eddie The Eagle') on a seven-night Scandinavia cruise, departs September 1.

John Virgo (snooker commentator and former player) on a 14-night Baltic Heritage cruise, departs September 8.

Harry Redknapp (former football manager and footballer) on a 14-night Mediterranean Adventurer cruise, departs May 12.

James Cosmo (actor, films include Braveheart and Trainspotting, TV includes Game of Thrones) on a seven-night Norwegian Fjords and Summer Solstice cruise, departs June 16.

Beverley Callard (actress, Liz McDonald in Coronation Street) on a seven-night Scandinavia cruise, departs May 26.

Jimmy McKenna (actor, A Touch of Frost and Hollyoaks) on a 14-night Land of the Midnight Sun cruise, departs June 23.

Paul Burrell RVM (butler to Diana, Princess of Wales) on a seven-night Norwegian Fjords cruise, departs July 21.

Nick Pickard (actor, Hollyoaks) on a 14-night Mediterranean Adventurer cruise, departs July 28.

Ashley Taylor Dawson (actor and singer, Hollyoaks, Strictly Come Dancing) on a seven-night Spain and France cruise, departs May 5.

Princess' speaker programme is part of the line's Discovery at Sea partnership with the Discovery Channel.



Princess Cruises is offering a seven-night Norwegian Fjords sailing, round trip from Southampton, aboard Sapphire Princess from £699 per person.

Departing Saturday July 21, ports of call include Stavanger, Olden, Hellesylt, Geiranger and Bergen. To book visit www.princess.com