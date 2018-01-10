The video will start in 8 Cancel

Princess Cruises has revealed it will broadcast this summer's major sporting events on its dedicated UK ship, Sapphire Princess.

The 2,670-guest vessel will sail on a series of voyages to the Mediterranean and northern Europe between May and October.

Events being shown include:

2018 FIFA World Cup

Wimbledon Championships

International and club rugby

Cruisers will have the chance to watch these programmes in bar areas and the top deck cinema screen, and are on being shown as part of a wider daily programme of onboard entertainment.

Tony Roberts, vice president Princess Cruises UK and Europe, said: "We are pleased to announce we will be showing sporting events this summer to complement the extensive choice of entertainment options already available onboard.

"If you're a sports fan you can watch the big game from Sapphire Princess' stunning top deck, your favourite drink in hand, as the world drifts by.

"And if you'd prefer something non-sporty there is a wealth of other options on board including relaxing in the luxury spa, indulging in wine tasting or catching up on the latest Hollywood blockbuster."

Princess Cruises is offering a 14-night Baltic Heritage Cruise, round trip from Southampton, on Sapphire Princess from £1,299 per person.

Departing Saturday, July 7, ports of call include Brussels/Bruges (Zeebrugge), Copenhagen, Stockholm, Tallinn, St Petersburg (with overnight), Helsinki and Berlin (Warnemunde).

For further information visit the website here