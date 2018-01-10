Princess Cruises has revealed it will broadcast this summer's major sporting events on its dedicated UK ship, Sapphire Princess.
The 2,670-guest vessel will sail on a series of voyages to the Mediterranean and northern Europe between May and October.
Events being shown include:
- 2018 FIFA World Cup
- Wimbledon Championships
- International and club rugby
Cruisers will have the chance to watch these programmes in bar areas and the top deck cinema screen, and are on being shown as part of a wider daily programme of onboard entertainment.
Tony Roberts, vice president Princess Cruises UK and Europe, said: "We are pleased to announce we will be showing sporting events this summer to complement the extensive choice of entertainment options already available onboard.
"If you're a sports fan you can watch the big game from Sapphire Princess' stunning top deck, your favourite drink in hand, as the world drifts by.
"And if you'd prefer something non-sporty there is a wealth of other options on board including relaxing in the luxury spa, indulging in wine tasting or catching up on the latest Hollywood blockbuster."
Princess Cruises is offering a 14-night Baltic Heritage Cruise, round trip from Southampton, on Sapphire Princess from £1,299 per person.
Departing Saturday, July 7, ports of call include Brussels/Bruges (Zeebrugge), Copenhagen, Stockholm, Tallinn, St Petersburg (with overnight), Helsinki and Berlin (Warnemunde).
For further information visit the website here