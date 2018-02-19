The video will start in 8 Cancel

Princess Cruises has given a new look to Princess Cays, a 40-acre retreat, in the Bahamas, which is used exclusively by Princess guests.

The enhancements include:

Refitted beach bungalows

Construction of a new water sports rental area, which provides snorkelling, swimming and diving equipment

Extensive landscaping of all areas

Wifi connectivity ashore, making Princess Cays one of the first private islands to offer internet access

A new marina, which will give guests more time ashore

(Image: Princess Cruises)

In addition, three new shore excursions are now available:

A clear-floor kayak ride through the island’s lagoon, which offers guests an ocean view of local marine life

A bicycle ride to local notable sites including a market, the lagoon and remnants of the island's 19th century salt industry

A hosted 'stingray beach encounter', which allows guests to feed, touch and hold live stingrays

Tony Roberts, Princess Cruises' vice president UK and Europe, said: "By making these subtle changes we're continuing to develop Princess Cays as the premium Caribbean hideaway.

"Its powder white sand and crystal clear seas make it the ultimate place to relax, unwind and enjoy yourself."

(Image: Princess Cruises)



Princess Cays is situated at the southern end of the island of Eleuthera. It includes a mile and a half of shoreline; picnic and bar facilities; a lookout tower; and a shopping marketplace.

For families there is a supervised children's play area, complete with replica galleon and sand playground.

A beach side barbecue and bar is provided on every visit, with ships calling an average of seven to eight hours.

Princess Cruises is offering a 14-night Circle Caribbean sailing, round-trip from Fort Lauderdale on Caribbean Princess, from £1,953 per person.

Departing Sunday, October 28, ports of call include Princess Cays, St Thomas, Antigua, St Kitts, Martinique, Barbados, Trinidad, Curacao and Aruba.

For more information or to book visit www.princess.com