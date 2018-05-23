Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new six-part series of ITV documentary The Cruise is set to be filmed later this year and will be visiting some exciting destinations in Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

The series, the sixth to date, will air in early 2019 and will, once again, be set on a Princess Cruises ship, offering an insight into life onboard for both guests and the ship's crew.



Filming will take place on the 3,560-guest Majestic Princess, the newest ship in the Princess fleet, as she crosses Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

A variety of destinations will be visited including Sydney, Melbourne, Wellington, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Singapore.

The new series follows the success of the previous five which were filmed across the Mediterranean, Baltics, Caribbean and Alaska.



Series six will be filmed from August to November and viewers can expect to see the return of some familiar crew members as well as several new faces.

(Image: Princess Cruises)

Confirmation that filming will take place in Australia and New Zealand comes shortly after Princess Cruises announced its largest ever season in the region for 2019-2020.

Five ships will travel to more than 100 destinations and carry around 200,000 guests.



The extra capacity will help meet growing demand from the UK, as the amount of Brits booking Australia and New Zealand voyages with Princess Cruises has nearly doubled year-on-year in 2018.



Tony Roberts, Princess Cruises' vice president UK and Europe, said: "The Cruise" continues to go from strength-to-strength, with viewing figures higher than ever, so we are delighted to have ITV back on board.

"The programme has unquestionably opened up the appeal of a cruise holiday to a whole new audience and we look forward to seeing Princess Cruises set sail on the small screen again from early 2019.



"Majestic Princess is the perfect setting for the next series as it's our newest ship and includes a wealth of features and amenities such as fine dining, a luxury spa, an indoor garden and a 900-seat theatre.

"Meanwhile Australia, New Zealand and Asia are on many bucket lists so we can’t wait to help transport viewers to these stunning parts of the world.”"



Paul Hamann, executive producer at Wild Pictures, who will be making the series, said: "The Cruise is now an ITV mainstay in the early year TV calendar and we are delighted to be working with Princess on another new series.

"We will ensure we give viewers the opportunity to see just what it takes to run one of the world’s largest cruise ships and the chance to glimpse an exciting mix of exotic and familiar destinations in Asia and Australia."