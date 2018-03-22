Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Princess Cruises has announced that the 2019/2020 Australian cruise season will be the largest in its history.

A total of five ships will travel to more than 100 destinations and carry 200,000 guests.

Sailings will depart from Sydney, Perth (Fremantle), Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Auckland, and include voyages around Australia, New Zealand and beyond including Singapore, Hong Kong, Fiji and Bali.

Tony Roberts, Princess Cruises' vice president UK and Europe, said: "UK bookings to Australia have nearly doubled year-on-year in 2018 so it's fitting we're now gearing up for our largest ever Australia and New Zealand season.

(Image: Damian Shaw)

"We're anticipating an increase in UK visitors to the west coast of Australia, including historic Perth and its stunning coastal setting, and have ensured we'll spend more time there so guests can take advantage of everything the region has to offer.

"From Sydney Opera House to the Great Barrier Reef to our 'Lord of the Rings' tours in New Zealand we have unprecedented choice for anyone looking to sail across this stunning part of the world."

The season includes the return of the Majestic Princess, the line's newest ship, as well as the maiden arrival of the Ruby Princess.

Both ships will sail out of Sydney with a total of more than 100,000 guests.

South Australia will see a surge in cruise ships sailing to and from the region, with the Golden Princess, Sun Princess and Majestic Princess completing itineraries to and from Adelaide.

Four Princess ships will spend 141 days cruising from Perth, the longest period of time a cruise line has visited the region. Sun Princess will spend a dedicated season based in Perth from November 2019 to March 2020.

(Image: RobComeau.com for CH5 UK)

In Brisbane, the Sea Princess will return to complete itineraries spanning two to 35 days, calling at destinations across New Zealand, Australia, Papua New Guinea, the Coral Sea, South Pacific and Hawaii. Highlights include a new 10-day voyage to Tasmania, with calls to Burnie, Port Arthur, Hobart, and Sydney.

Golden Princess returns to Melbourne, sailing to destinations in New Zealand, South Australia and the South Pacific. Highlights include a new 14-day Queensland cruise with calls to Airlie Beach, Yorkey's Knob, Port Douglas, Brisbane, Newcastle and Sydney and a new seven-day 'Southern Australia Explorer' with late night calls in Adelaide.

Those champing at the bit to join these ships, cruises are available to book from 00.00 on April 19, 2018.