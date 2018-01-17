The video will start in 8 Cancel

Princess Cruises' 2,600-guest vessel, Star Princess, has received a multi-million pound renovation.

After a two-week dry dock, the refurbished ship now boasts improvements including redesigned youth centres, a wider choice of shopping, an enhanced spa and an updated fitness centre.



The ship is currently sailing the Hawaiian Islands on 15-night round trip itineraries from Los Angeles and Vancouver, before she moves to Alaska in May.



The onboard kids' club has been redesigned in partnership with the Discovery Channel and renamed Camp Discovery.

As with a wider roll-out taking place across the Princess fleet, there are three new youth centres that each have their own theme:

The Treehouse (formerly Pelicans, ages 3-7): forest and animals

The Lodge (formerly Shockwaves, ages 8-12): inspired by the outdoors

The Beach House (formerly Remix, ages 13-17): surf-themed lounge

The onboard salon and treatments rooms have been upgraded while the fitness centre includes updated equipment.

A greater retail choice is available, with a more modernised cosmetic and fragrance shop as well as a new fine jewellery shop, Effy. The main retail outlets have some of the latest products on its shelves including Under Armour athletic wear.

All 1,300 staterooms have had the line's signature Princess luxury beds and linens fitted.

Sabatini's Italian Trattoria, Princess' signature speciality restaurant, has a refreshed menu and décor while the casino has upgraded machines and tables.

New carpet and upholstery can be found throughout the vessel while the Princess livery is now on the ship's hull.

Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises' president, said: "Star Princess now offers many of the signature product innovations our guests have come to love, including the Princess luxury bed, Camp Discovery and a revamped Sabatini's.

"These enhancements continue our £330 million multi-year ship renovation campaign, 'Come Back New Promise', enhancing our onboard guest experience."

Star Princess will be based in Hawaii for the next four months.

A 15-night Hawaiian Islands Cruise, round trip from Los Angeles, on Star Princess is available from £1,714 per person*.

Departing November 4, 2018, ports of call include Hilo, Honolulu, Kauai (Nawiliwili), Maui (Lahaina) and Ensenada.

To book visit www.princess.com

*Fare price based on two people sharing an inside stateroom, with transfers, one night pre-cruise hotel stay and return flights from London.