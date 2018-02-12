Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A round trip sailing from Southampton to Canada and New England, which includes a call to New York, is currently its best-selling voyage of 2019 states Princess Cruises.

Furthermore, UK bookings are being made more quickly for the cruise than any other Princess sailing during the past five years.

The voyage, which went on sale in December, already has four times as many guests as the next highest-seller.

It is the first time a Princess ship will set sail on a return journey to Canada and New England from the UK, with the 24-day trip taking place aboard Sapphire Princess.

The 2,670-guest ship will set sail on September 14, 2019, with ports of call including Boston, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and two days in New York.

Tony Roberts, Princess Cruises' vice president UK and Europe, said: "Our Canada and New England sailing has really captured the imagination of both new and past guests alike.

Princess Cruises is offering the Canada and New England sailing from £2,499 per person. Departing Saturday, September 14, 2019, the ports of call are St John's, Sydney in Nova Scotia, Charlottetown, New York (overnight call), Newport, Boston, Rockland, Saint John and Halifax in Nova Scotia.

