Princess Cruises has revealed details of the third production show it has created in partnership with Oscar-winning composer, Stephen Schwartz.

The Secret Silk tells the story of a young woman who possesses the gift of creating brilliant silk fabrics and will feature life-size puppetry by Jim Henson's Creature Shop.

Adapted from the ancient fable The Grateful Crane, The Secret Silk will also feature music, dance and visuals.

The show will open on the 3,560-guest Royal Princess in mid-February 2018 as it sails the Caribbean.

The ship will then head to the UK for a series of round Britain sailings between May and September.

Stephen Schwartz is a multi-Oscar, Tony and Grammy award winner and the composer of shows including Wicked, Pippin and Godspell.

The Secret Silk is directed by Tony award-nominated John Tartaglia, who has performed a number of roles on Broadway including in Avenue Q, Beauty and the Beast and Shrek The Musical.

The show premieres aboard Royal Princess, followed by Island Princess in May 2018 for its Alaska season and the Asia-based Diamond Princess in autumn 2018.

Denise Saviss, Princess Cruises' vice president entertainment experience, said: "Presenting this timeless, ancient fable as the third production in our partnership, through the accomplishments of John's creativity and Stephen's guidance and vision, will no doubt deliver an outstanding entertainment experience for our guests."

Stephen Schwartz said: "I am thrilled to have John Tartaglia join me on this production journey with Princess. His puppetry mastery is sure to dazzle guests on the high seas."

Schwartz is creating four production shows for Princess Cruises: Magic To Do, Born To Dance and The Secret Silk are all in production, with a fourth to be announced next year.

For more information visit www.princess.com