Marilyn Monroe and Ratpack lookalikes descended on Branston Pavilion to help raise more than £4,500 for a hospice supporting children with life-limiting illnesses.

Rat Pack stars Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Junior accompanied by actress Marilyn Monroe turned on the style to raise funds for the Donna Louise Trust.

Bad weather did not stop the Rat Pack impersonators, David Alacey as Sinatra, Paul Brakeley as Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Junior portrayed by Des Taylor from taking to the stage. Joining them was Charley Toulan as Marilyn Monroe.

Chris Belyavin, Donna Louise relationship manager, said: "It was great to have such a successful event in Burton which has raised more than £4,500 for the Donna Louise Trust in what is one of our biggest years since opening with the building of our new Young Adult Centre.

"I just want to thank everybody for attending and supporting us, Linda Odell for her terrific input, Jane and Tim Winn for their support with the raffle and the staff at Branston Pavilion for their organisation and fantastic job serving up a great meal.

"Thanks particularly to our wonderful sponsors The Winery, Total Body, Branston Club, Burton Albion, The Cake Shelf, Heaven Scent, The Red Carpet Cinema, Beaufort Dental Practice, Hansons Auctioneers, The Florist Gate and Obsession Salon, who donated raffle prizes and auction items and to Rik Alexander from Hansons for doing the auction on the night."







