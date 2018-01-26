The video will start in 8 Cancel

A hospice caring for children and young people with life-limiting illnesses is set to hold two events in Burton.

The Burton Friends of the Donna Louise Hospice will be presenting their annual charity auction and lunch in The Pavilion, at Branston Golf and Country Club, on Sunday, February 25.

Doors will open from noon for a 12.30pm start. Tickets cost £25 each. More information is available from Sue Norris on 01283 815784.

This will be followed by The Rat Pack Tribute Night at the same venue, in Burton Road, Branston, on Friday, March 2.

(Image: Getty)

A spokesman said: "The Rat Pack is Britain's premier and longest running Rat Pack tribute show. Fully rehearsed, the show has successfully toured venues throughout the UK and Europe for many years."

The night will include an auction with a t-shirt signed by East Staffordshire's Olympic swimming star Adam Peaty up for grabs.

Tickets cost £32 per person which includes a three-course dinner and entertainment. They are available by calling The Pavilion sales office on 01283 528336.

Those who like a good laugh can find Hal Cruttenden in the Main Auditorium at the Lichfield Garrick raising money for the Donna Louise Trust. He is described a one of the top comedians working in the UK today, as well as being a highly accomplished writer and actor.

The show will be held on Friday, March 23, and tickets cost £26 each. They are available at www.lichfieldgarrick.com or by calling 01543 412121.