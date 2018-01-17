Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If it's January it must be the Mellow Dramatics performing at Burton's Brewhouse – and, as always, the group put on a show which is the perfect antidote to these long, cold winter days – and nights.

This week the company is performing Meredith Wilson's Miracle on 34th Street The Musical which isn't one I am particularly familiar with.

I am, however, more familiar (as many others will be) with the movie which was first released in 1947 starring Natalie Wood as Susan Walker, a young girl who doesn't believe in Santa.

It was remade in 1994 with Mara Wilson (of Mrs Doubtfire and Matilda fame) taking on this role.

(Image: Phillip Ingham)

In the Mellows version, the part of Susan is performed by Lily Dennis and Lily Dunne, the latter being the actress taking to the stage on Tuesday evening who is simply perfect in the role of Susan.

I have a feeling Miss Dunne has a bright future ahead of her. She obviously takes direction well, and can hold a note only usually heard by someone much older than her tender years.

Miracle on 34th Street The Musical takes place just before Christmas and begins at Macy's (an American department store) Thanksgiving parade.

An old man going by the name of Kris Kringle (Jeffrey Hurd) fills in for an intoxicated Santa and proves to be such a hit that he is soon appearing regularly at the chain's main store in midtown Manhattan.

When Kringle surprises customers and employees by claiming that he really is Santa Claus, it leads to a court case to determine his mental health and, more importantly, his authenticity.

When it turns out that Macy's Santa may, in fact, be the real Kris Kringle, a wave of love spreads across New York City and begins to melt the most cynical hearts.

(Image: Phillip Ingham)

The back story of the love/hate romance between Susan's divorced mother Doris (Suzanne Huthmacher) and ex-Marine Fred Gaily (Nick Holburn) is well-acted and key to the overall story.

Melvyn Edwards, as always, is a hoot (his parody of Harold Wilson in Mellows' Made in Dagenham will stay forever in my mind).

Edwards takes on more than one role in this production, however his stand part is that of Mr Sawyer the psychiatrist who tries to have Kris Kringle committed to Bellevue Hospital.

Tom Bailey is superb as the continually-feinting store manager Marvin Shellhammer and the sketch with the plastic alligators is super-funny and excellently directed (Andrew Warner) and choreographed (Sian Plummer).

Although there were a few first-night nerves, the Mellows' cast, as always was professional and dedicated.

Rachel Wallis is a tour de force with a voice to match, and the salubrious tenor tones of Robin Beckett almost melted my heart.

Backed by a live band led by musical director Tim Robinson, the score includes Look, Little Girl; My State, My Kansas; Noting In Common; It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas and the rousing That Man Over There Is Santa Claus.

The whimsical show has the feel-good factor and on a chilly January evening, it is the perfect tonic to chase away those winter blues.

Miracle on 34th Street The Musical will perform at The Brewhouse Arts Centre, in Union Street, Burton, until Saturday, January 20 with evening shows starting at 7.30pm and a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Evening tickets are priced at £12 with the matinee show costing £10.

To book call the box office on 01283 508100 or visit WWW.Mellow-Dramatics.org