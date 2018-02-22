Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Take one nightclub singer on the run, a gangster who is handy with a gun, a convent of nuns led by a slightly prickly Mother Superior, a sweaty cop, and an amazing cast and score and what have you got?

Sister Act The Musical – that's what!

Packed with memorable show tunes, the latest triumph from the Burton Musical Theatre Company exceeded all expectations.

And with Steven Foster in the director's chair, it was inevitable really. His attention to detail is second-to-none and Catherine Moore’s precise choreography was par excellence!

The feel-good musical comedy is based on the smash hit movie and features original music from Tony and eight-time Academy award-winner Alan Menken who was responsible for the score of Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast and Enchanted.

Sister Act is packed with great dance routines and an original score which is inspired by Motown, soul and disco.

When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in one place the cops are sure she won't be found: a convent!

Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior.

Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but in doing so, blows her cover.

Soon, the gang, led by her ex-boyfriend Curtis Jackson, is giving chase only to find them up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood.

Leading the cast is Samantha Walker as Deloris and what a leading lady she is. A huge presence on the stage which is exactly what is required in the show.

However, it's not just this character which makes Sister Act the success it is, it really is the whole ensemble. From the scenery painting and scene shifting, to the costumes and musical direction from David Blackwell who keeps the brilliant 12-piece orchestra in check.

Jonny Salt is commanding in his role of as Police Officer 'Sweaty' Eddie Souther who is detailed to make sure Deloris is put into protective custody away from the murderous Jackson. His voice is simply stunning and it is always a great thrill to see him grace the stage in Burton.

The ever-excellent Sharon Plummer brings warmth to the at first frosty character of the Mother Superior, Jo Cresswell is superb as Sister Mary Patrick, as is Christina Bailey as the naive Sister Mary Robert and Catherine Straw’s portrayal of the elderly Sister Mary Lazarus is hilarious – watch and listen out for her rapping (and it has nothing to do with presents!).

Andrew Hambleton gives gangster and Deloris' married lover Curtis Jackson just the right amount of menace and his henchmen TJ (Tom Berriman), Joey (OJ Wright) and Pablo (Grant Fern) are outstanding.

The trio's rendition of Lady in the Long Black Dress is genius and I had tears rolling down my face with laughter – and I'm sure I wasn't the only one!

From start to finish Sister Act The Musical is another victory for Burton Musical Theatre Company.

Each time I settle myself down to watch one of their shows I think that it won't top the previous but it does.

I cried with sorrow at their last production, Whistle Down the Wind, and this time I cried with laughter.

It really just goes to show how versatile the company is – and Lee Smith's Monsignor O'Hara is a million miles removed from his performance as The Man in Whistle Down the Wind. In fact it’s hard to believe it is the same actor.

This show may be performed by amateurs but by God, it's one hell of a professional production.

Anyone with a ticket to see the show – rejoice! Anyone who hasn't, you are missing out on one fabulous show baby!

Sister Act The Musical will perform at de Ferrers Academy, in Harehedge Lane, Burton from Tuesday, February 20 to Saturday, February 24.

Evening performances commence at 7.30pm and the Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets are available by calling 01283 541552 or www.burtonmusicaltheatre.co.uk

The next show, Sweeny Todd The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will take place at de Ferrers Academy from October 30 until November 3 and for more information visit the website here