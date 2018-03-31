Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Following last year's smash hit success Rip It Up Dancing Through The 50s, this year's production Rip It Up brings the fabulous soundtrack of the 1960s to life in an explosion of song and dance.

Strictly Come Dancing champions Harry Judd and Louis Smith , along with people's champion from the hit BBC One show, Aston Merrygold, will tour together as the ultimate boy band of dance, presenting everlasting hits from the decade which changed not just (y)our generation but the world - from Mersey Beat, Motown and Mod to West Coast and Woodstock.

Backed by the Rip It Up live band and a stunning supporting cast of singers and dancers, the Strictly champions will dance to songs from British legends such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Who, Small Faces and The Kinks, along with American superstars including The Beach Boys, Simon and Garfunkel, The Byrds, The Doors, and The Mamas and The Papas.

Mix in a bit of Dusty Springfield, Burt Bacharach, Elvis Presley, Bob Dylan and Phil Spector with soul classics from Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Otis Redding, Ray Charles, Sam Cooke, and Motown legends Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and The Supremes, Rip It Up celebrates some of the most iconic sounds, sights and events from a tumultuous period which transformed the 20th Century.

From Neil Armstrong landing on the moon, the deaths of JFK, Marilyn Monroe and Martin Luther King and the building of the Berlin Wall to James Bond, Doctor Who, the mini skirt and England winning the World Cup, the show has it all.

Rip It Up will perform at the Royal Concert Hall, in Nottingham, on Thursday, October 11, and tickets are available via the website at www.trch.co.uk or by calling 0115 989 5555.