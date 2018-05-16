Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's time to dust off the bunting and hang up the Union flag as the countdown is definitely on for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wedding this Saturday, May 19.

And royal fever is warming up in Burton and Swadlincote as you get set to watch the couple say I do.

The American actress and her prince will tie the knot in a midday ceremony at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, after which a carriage procession - expected to feature only the newlyweds - is due to start at 1pm.

The eyes of the world will be upon them as Meghan and Harry then travel through Windsor town, returning to Windsor Castle along the Long Walk, escorted by the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.

Afterwards there will be a reception at St George's Hall for the couple and distinguished guests from the congregation, who will, of course, include the Queen and the rest of the royal family.

If you can't wait for the big day? You're in luck - there is plenty going on in Burton and South Derbyshire for those looking to get in the royal spirit in the count down to the big day.

Here's what is happening:

Newhall Infant and Nursery School

This Friday, May 18, staff and pupils will be dressing up in red, white and blue to celebrate the the wedding, while raising money to build a new inclusive playground for pupil Macie Boden, who has cerebral palsy.

The school, in Sunnyside, Newhall, is looking to raise £25,000 to build the playground through a series of fund-raising events.

The latest event is the royal wedding red white and blue day with £1 fees to not wear school uniform followed by a Royal tea party in the school on Friday afternoon.

The event is open to all parents, carers and friends of the school and runs from from 1.30pm to 3pm.

Coton in the Elms C of E Primary School

Children from the reception class are going to re-enact the royal wedding on the morning of Friday, May 18, at St Mary's Church, in Coton in the Elms.

Local businesses will be supporting the event; bringing waistcoats, cravats and a top hat , which is on loan for the boys from Jon Paul formal wear hire in Swadlincote.

Petals in the Forest florists in Swadlincote is also donating a wedding bouquet for the 'bride' and a button hole for the 'groom'.

The chairman of South Derbyshire District Council, Councillor Michael Stanton, will be attending in his chain of office and the Swadlincote town crier will be there in her robes too.

The school vicar will be conducting a specially written service, with child-friendly vows and the whole school, staff and pupils, will dress as wedding guests to attend the service. Following the ceremony, the children will have a garden party wedding breakfast.

St Modwen's Catholic School, Burton

St Modwen's Catholic School, in Tutbury Road, Burton, will hold a royal wedding tea party after school. Tickets can be bought by sending £2.50 in with a St Modwen pupil this week.

Thinking about throwing a royal wedding street party? Here's all you need to know:

Do I need a licence if I want to host a street party?

You do not require a licence to host a street party, as long as it is just for residents and not a public event, but you will have to obtain permission from your local authority and consent to have a road closed off.

How can I apply to have my road closed off?

You need permission from your local council to have your road closed off. You can either complete an online application form which can be found on your local authority website, or by contacting your local authority directly.

If your road is closed for a street party to take place, you will have to ensure that emergency services can obtain access if required. You may be required to notify the emergency services of your planned road closure if the local authority fails to take this action on your behalf.

Are we allowed to sell or serve alcohol?

You are allowed to sell alcohol at a street party, but to do so you will need to obtain a temporary events notice from your local authority. The cost of such a license is currently £21.

This licence is only a temporary licence for events not exceeding 500 people including those running the party.

Do I need insurance to host a street party?

Local Government have not set out any requirements for a host of a street party to obtain public liability insurance, and many local authorities do not insist that a policy should be taken out.

Local authorities will however request an indemnity to be given that they will not be held liable for any personal injury or damage caused. You may therefore wish to consider protecting yourself and seeking public liability insurance cover. Policies start from around £50.

How late can the street party run?

The latest time that the street party should run until is 11pm. The Noise Act 1996, determines that an offence would be committed if excessive noise is being emitted between night hours.

Night hours are defined as being between 11pm and 7am.

If you are hosting a street party you should consider when the party should reasonably run until and be respectful not to disturb your neighbours who may be elderly or who may have young children in bed.

Do I need a licence to play music at a street party?

Unless music is the main purpose of the event, you do not need a licence under the Licensing Act 2003 to play live or pre-recorded music at a street party.

It's an offence however to use loudspeakers for any purpose in the street at night between 9pm and 8am.