A sea of festive red is expected to descend on a village near Burton this weekend as part of a special Christmas charity event.

The Barton under Needwood Santa Fun Run will be held this weekend and is expected to attract hundreds of people raising money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Entrants are asked to wear their best Santa outfits, antlers, and tinsel with prizes for the best costumes for the four-kilometre run.

All participants will receive a medal, while hot food and mulled wine will be available at Holland Sports Club following the race.

The event will take place at 11am on Sunday, December 17, at Holland Park, Barton under Needwood.

Registration is from 10am and the fun-run starts at 11am. A tots race will be held at 11.15am.

Entry costs £5 per adult, £2.50 per child, £12.50 per family and £1 for tots. The event will take runners around Holland Park and surrounding areas.