Shrek The Musical is set to 'take ogre' the Midlands this half term as the new production is set to take to the stage in Birmingham.

Audiences are invited to join our unlikely hero Shrek and his loyal steed Donkey as they embark on a quest to rescue Princess Fiona from a fire-breathing, love-sick dragon.

Add the diminutive Lord Farquaad, a gang of fairytale misfits and a biscuit with attitude, and you’ve got one of the biggest, brightest musical comedy around.

(Image: Helen Maybanks)

Featuring all new songs as well as the cult Shrek anthem I'm a Believer, the show brings more than 100 much-loved fairytale characters, plus a 14-foot dragon, to life in an all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza.

Leading the cast as the swamp-dwelling ogre is Steffan Harri, having previously starred in the original UK tour of Shrek The Musical, and Call the Midwife star Laura Main who plays Princess Fiona.

Marcus Ayton stars as Shrek's wisecracking sidekick Donkey and Samuel Holmes as pint-sized villain Lord Farquaad.

The musical is directed by Nigel Harman, having made his directorial debut on the first-ever tour.

Since then Harman has gone on to direct Lunch and The Bow of Ulysses (Trafalgar Studios) and will direct Kelsey Grammer in Big Fish The Musical (The Other Palace) later this year.

Best known for his stage and television work, including EastEnders, Harman originated the role of Lord Farquaad in the West End, winning the Olivier Award for Best Performance in a Supporting Role in a Musical.

Based on the story and characters from William Steig's book Shrek! and the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animations feature film, Shrek The Musical will perform from Wednesday, February 14 until Sunday, February 24 at the New Alexandra Theatre, in Birmingham.

Tickets are available by calling 0844 871 3011 or via the website at www.atgtickets.com

(Image: Helen Maybanks)

It will also call at the Regent Theatre, in Stoke, from Wednesday, May 2 until Sunday, May 13 with tickets available via www.atgtickets.com and at the Theatre Royal, in Nottingham, from Tuesday, September 11 until Sunday, September 23. Tickets available by calling 0115 989 5555 or via the website at www.trch.co.uk

For more information visit www.shrekthemusical.co.uk