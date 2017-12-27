The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ever since he was a small boy, all Simon Evans really wanted was to be recognised by the world as a man of genius.

He has, until now, remained thwarted. The world seems increasingly indifferent to true genius of any kind, let alone Evans'.

Endlessly distracted by the trivial, we allow the classical tools of grammar, logic and rhetoric to lie unregarded in the shed of consciousness, rusting to a picturesque hue which would actually look really great on Instagram. But which filter?

Simon Evans will perform at the Brewhouse Arts Centre, in Union Street, Burton, on Friday, March 2.

Tickets are available by calling the box office on 01283 508100 or by logging on to www.brewhouse.co.uk