Debra Stephenson and Alice Barlow are set to star in the heart-warming musical Son of a Preacher Man which is set to perform on stagelater this month.

Featuring the soulful music of Dusty Springfield, with a book by Warner Brown and directed and choreographed by Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood, Son of a Preacher Man will perform at the Theatre Royal, in Nottingham.

Three broken hearts, one Soho hang-out, and the only man who could ever help them…

(Image: Darren Bell)

Welcome to the Preacher Man, the swinging 1960s Soho joint where the kids danced the night away to the latest crazes and dared to dream of love, while the legendary owner, the Preacher Man himself, dispensed advice to cure the loneliest of hearts.

Only, that was a long time ago and all that remains are the memories, the stories and the myths. Until now, that is, when three random strangers, generations apart but all in need of help with their hopeless love lives, are inexplicably drawn to the site of the original venue.

The Preacher Man is long gone, but his son, with help from the wonderful Cappuccino Sisters, might just find it in himself to channel the spirit of the Preacher Man and once more give these three lovesick strangers the look of love.

Featuring the greatest hits of Dusty Springfield, including The Look Of Love, I Only Want To Be With You, Spooky and, of course, the classic Son Of A Preacher Man, this sparklingly funny and sweetly touching new musical by writer Warner Brown will have you laughing, crying and singing your heart out to some of the greatest songs ever written.

Debra Stephenson, who plays Alison, is known for her long running roles in Coronation Street and Bad Girls, while her entertainment credits include The Friday Night Project, 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special, Comic Relief Does Fame Academy and Let's Dance For Sports Relief.

As a comedic impressionist she is best known as star of BBC One's The Impressions Show, with her other credits including BBC Radio 4's Dead Ringers as well ITV'’s Newzoids.

Alice Barlow will play Kat. Alice is best known for her roles on television, with credits including Coronation Street, Swipers, Drifters, Benidorm, Banana, Staff Room, Casualty, Crime Stories, Hollyoaks, and was also a contestant on The Voice.

The show is based on the book by Warner Brown who is well known for his work in musical theatre and straight plays, encompassing both traditional and avant-garde forms.

He wrote 'the most popular family show of all time', the arena production Walking With Dinosaurs, creating an entirely new genre of theatrical presentation and winning many international awards.

Director and choreographer, Craig Revel Horwood, is a well-known face on television in the UK and now internationally for his role as a judge on all 15 series of BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing and for directing and appearing as a judge in the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour.

Craig's recent credits as director and choreographer include the current UK tour of Sister Act, the previous UK tours Brother Love Travelling Salvation Show and Chess; for television, How Do You Solve a Problem Like Maria? and Just the Two of Us; and for film, the feature film Paddington 2.

Son of a Preacher Man will perform from Tuesday, January 30 to Saturday, February 3 and tickets are available by calling 0115 989 5555 or by logging on to w ww.trch.co.uk