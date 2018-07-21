Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An overnight stay at a hotel with a spa treatment thrown in - what's not to like?

The daily "to do" list is sometimes never ending and as the day-to-day pace of life increases year-on-year it can be quite easy to forget to have a little "me" time.

Taking the children to school, organising evening meals for the family, washing, cleaning, making sure everyone is where they should be at the right time, holding down a full-time job, walking the dog - the list goes on and on.

Don't let people fool you into believing your are selfish if you want to spend time away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

And if you want to, there's nothing stopping you taking a break with the whole family.

With half an hour's drive from Burton:

Hoar Cross Hall

Situated just a 20 minute drive from Burton, the historic hall has 96 beautifully-appointed bedrooms and suites which have been individually designed and decorated to complement the stately home surroundings.

Elegance and comfort is key and the Simply Spa Escape will give you the chance to relax and unwind.

The experience, priced at £149 per person per night, is based on two people sharing a Classic Room and the package includes:

Welcome drink and use of the facilities from 3pm on day of arrival.

Three-course à la carte dinner, breakfast and lunch for each night you stay. Lunch on the day of arrival can be pre-booked for an additional fee.

A luxury robe, fluffy towels and slippers for the duration of your stay.

Full use of the spa and leisure facilities, with unlimited access to a daily programme of fitness and relaxation classes and a range of outdoor activities, including cycling and archery.

Check out of your room by 11am on the day of departure, but continue your break until 5.30pm.

Treatments can be booked for an extra charge.

Where: Maker Lane, Hoar Cross, Staffordshire, DE13 8QS

For more information click here

Hallmark Hotel Derby Mickleover Court

The hotel has an excellent range of spa facilities including an indoor swimming pool, sauna, steam room, solarium, spa bath and whirlpool.

Why not treat yourself to a waxing, hair and eye treatments, professional make-up, or a manicure and pedicure?

There is also an excellent range of spa and leisure breaks, giving you the perfect opportunity to fully relax by staying overnight and enjoying the restaurant and other facilities at the hotel.

Where: Etwall Road, Mickleover, DE3 0XX

Click here for more information

Champneys Springs

Whether your visit to Champneys is for a relaxing spa day or for a longer break you are sure to find your perfect pampering package in its handpicked collection.

Once you arrive at Champneys Spa Resort, you can relax knowing that everything is included in your stay.

The wide range of classes, exceptional spa facilities, and access to the gym are all included in your spa experience package, along with delicious and healthy meals from the restaurants.

Those staying overnight on a spa break are treated to breakfast, lunch, and dinner, while spa day guests receive a delicious buffet lunch and welcome drinks as part of the package.

Additional spa treatments are available.

Where: Gallows Lane, Packington, near Ashby, DE12 7HD

Click here for more information

Breadsall Priory, Marriott Hotel and Country Club

Relax and feel the tension float away with a soothing massage or expert facial at The Priory Retreat.

Part of the historic hotel, which is set in 300 acres of stunning parkland, the spa is just a four mile drive from Derby city centre.

Treatments and packages can be tailor-made for individuals or for groups wishing to spend time together, to celebrate, reward or just relax and take time out.

The Spa Retreat package includes two hours of treatments per person including a one-hour body massage or Decléor facial plus a one-hour deluxe manicure.

Also included:

Light lunch from Tempo Bar and Restaurant menu.

Complimentary hot or soft drink on arrival.

Towels

Full use of the leisure facilities

Fifteen per cent discount on beauty retail purchased on the day

Overnight accommodation at the hotel is available to add to your spa experience.

Where: Moor Road, Morley, Derby, DE7 6DL

Click here to find out more

Within an hour's drive from Burton:

Ragdale Hall Health Hydro and Thermal Spa

Designed for those who want to make the most of a weekend away, the Ragdale Weekender is the ideal introduction to a new healthier lifestyle.

Included in the break:

Either – a 50-minute Pure Radiance Facial or the choice of two 25-minute treatments from a Soothing Back Massage, Lavender and Tea Tree Exfoliation or Soft Hands Treatment.

Breakfast, buffet lunch and dinner each day

Overnight accommodation

Robes and flip flops

More than 18 exercise classes

Use of the new Rooftop Infinity Pool and Lounge

Use of a 25 metre indoor swimming pool with cascade and massage jets

A daily programme of water exercise sessions

Unlimited use of mountain bikes, tennis courts, croquet, pitch and putt course and boules areas

Where: Ragdale Village, Melton Mowbray, LE14 3PB

Click here to find out more

Mill Wheel Spa

If you're after a spa experience that's a bit different, this is the place for you - it's inspired by the beautiful surrounding countryside and heritage.

Facilities include a "farmer" sauna - a replica of an Alpine Brechel cabin where you can breathe in a lovely scent of pine, and the "beach hut" experience - where you lie on a bed of sand as clever lighting takes you from sunrise to sunset, with relaxing music and essential oils.

There's even a mill wheel shower which is a homage to the history of the James Brindley Water Mill in Leek and Cheddleton Flint Mill (it alternates between hot and cold water so be brave!).

The Rise and Shine Spa Break is priced from £125 per person (based on two people sharing) and includes:

One night's stay.

Full English breakfast.

Full use of the spa facilities from 9am until 12.30pm the following day.

Luxury robe and fluffy towel.

Beach Hut Experience treatment.

Two-course lunch.

Where: Three Horseshoes, Buxton Road, Blackshaw Moor, Leek, ST13 8TW.

For more information click here

Alton Towers

The Staffordshire theme park not only offers thrill-seekers the opportunity to have the time of their lives on some of the most exciting rollercoasters in the world, it also caters for those who prefer a more laid-back lifestyle.

The Luxury Spa Retreat is priced from £220 per couple and includes:

Overnight stay at Alton Towers Hotel.

Start your pamper day with a cooked buffet breakfast.

Relax for the whole day in the Aqua Relaxation Rooms.

Lunch.

Choose from one of the following options: traditional full body massage; Decleor prescriptive facial or men's invigorating facial.

Unwind at the end of the day with live entertainment.

Plus 20 per cent off further treatments.

Where: Farley Lane, Alton, ST10 4DB

More information is available here

New Bath Hotel and Spa

The brand-new spa area at the recently refurbished hotel includes a thermal hot tub, sauna, steam room and treatment rooms.

The stunning 17th Century building is situated on the edge of the historic spa town of Matlock Bath and the gateway to the Peak District.

The hotel is the perfect place in which to escape the daily pressures of life and unwind, giving both your mind and your body a place of restoration and wellbeing.

A Deluxe Spa package includes:

Personalised facial

Aromatherapy massage

ESPA body wrap

Two hours of use of the spa facilities after your treatment

Two-course lunch/supper

Ten per cent off all ESPA products

Overnight accommodation at the hotel can be added to the spa experience.

New Bath Hotel and Spa, New Bath Road, Matlock Bath, DE4 3PX

Find out more information here

Sketchley Grange Hotel and Spa

Take some time out with a loved one or friend, and enjoy a decadent overnight package to suit you.

Choose from a Relaxing Spa which includes a 25-minute spa treatment each, the Indulging Spa which includes two 25-minute treatments each or a one-hour spa treatment.

Each package includes:

Overnight stay in a classic room for two

Three-course evening meal

Full English breakfast on the morning you leave.

Unlimited access to Romans Health and Leisure Club facilities (swimming pool, whirlpool, sauna, steam room, state-of-the-art gym)

Where: Sketchley Lane, Hinckley, LE10 3HU

Find out more here

Moddershall Oaks

Moddershall Oaks is a country spa resort in a beautiful Staffordshire setting.

Some of the spa's most interesting features include an outdoor vitality spa pool, a Finnish kelo sauna cabin with scented wood, reflexology footbaths, feature showers and an outdoor log fire.

It's all set in 70 acres of parkland too, which includes a woodland trail, tennis court with complimentary equipment and bicycles, and an award-winning lakeside restaurant.

A luxury overnight escape with spa, treatment, dinner and breakfast is priced from £390 per night.

Here you will be able to unwind and immerse yourself in an oasis of calm with an overnight stay in haven of peace and serenity.

The package includes:

Check in after 3pm to enjoy a welcome drink and full use of the spa facilities.

NEOM de-stress massage treatment (25 minutes).

Two-course dinner.

Overnight stay in a luxurious boutique suite.

Freshly cooked breakfast and more spa-ing.

Check out at 11am on the day of departure, however, you can use the spa until 5.30pm.

Where: Stone, ST15 8TG.

More information click here

Nottingham Belfry

Situated less than a five minute drive from the city centre, book your one-night spa break online.

The experiences includes:

1 x 60-minute Spa Ritual or 2 x 30-minute ESPA treatments with a choice of 10 amazing spa treatments including the spa's recommended, The Revitalising Ritual with ESPA.

A light lunch

An evening meal worth £28 per guest

Overnight accommodation

An extensive breakfast buffet the following morning

Relaxing spa facilities including indoor swimming pool, health club, steam room and whirlpool

Robes and slippers

Where: Mellors Way, Off Woodhouse Way, NG8 6PY

For more information click here

The Secret Spa at Ringwood Hall

The new spa is set to open spring this year at the Ringwood Hall Hotel in Chesterfield.

The facilities will have something to offer everyone, whether you are a regular spa-goer or new to the world of rest, rejuvenation and pampering.

Facilities include:

Several single and dual treatment rooms

Luxurious private couple's suite

A unique collection of tailored therapies using fragrant lotions and potions for your body, mind and spirit

A Blossom steam room, Herbal sauna, and Himalayan salt sauna with woodland views into the Gardens at Ringwood Hall.

Vitality pool, Experience showers and Ice Fountain

Serenity sleep lounge and light relaxation lounges

Glasshouse Brasserie offering a plethora of delicious menu options and cocktails

Where: Ringwood Hall Hotel, Brimington, Chesterfield, S43 1DQ

Find out more here

The Urban Rooms

Located within the Urban Escape at the Crowne Plaza hotel in the heart of the city, The Urban Rooms offers a selection of spa and pamper treatments including an overnight spa break for two.

Including breakfast and lunch, the experience includes:

Overnight accommodation

Use of robes and slippers

1 x 25 minute treatment each (facial, back massage or file and polish on fingers or toes)

Full use of Urban Escape including the heated swimming pool, ice station, steam room, whirlpool, relaxation room and gymnasium.

Choose from the following treatments: facial, back massage or file and polish on fingers/toes.

Where: The Urban Rooms within Urban Escape, Crowne Plaza Nottingham, Wollaton Street, Nottingham NG1 5RH

Click here to find out more

Terms and conditions may apply to any of these spa breaks.

This is a guide to overnight spa breaks, not recommendations.

Have we missed out your favourite venue? Is so, let us know in the comments section below.