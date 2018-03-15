Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When it comes to celebrating St Patrick's Day we all like to celebrate in our own particular way. Whether its seeing the parade or having a few pints of your favourite tipple.

However there are some pretty interesting tidbits about the patron saint of Ireland that you might not know.

These facts range from things about the man himself to how his day is celebrated around the world.

There's so much more to him than you might think and to prove it, Myholidayguru.co.uk has compiled a list of 10 of the most interesting facts about St Patrick

1. St Patrick didn't drive the snakes out of Ireland

This might seem like an obvious one but there is some interesting context to the birth of this myth.

It is now thought today that the snakes represent pagan priests or druids. So while he didn't drive out actual snakes, he drove out a representation of them.

2. St Patrick's original name

During Patrick's time a common practice for priests was to change their names when they were ordained.

Before St Patrick was an ordained priest his name was actually Maewyn Succat. So if he hadn't become a priest we could be celebrating Maewyn's day.

3. St Patrick wasn't Irish

Contrary to popular belief, St Patrick was not in fact Irish. It is instead thought by historians that he came from either Wales or Scotland.

His strong connection to Ireland was instead established much later in life.

4. His traditional colour is not green.

The original colours of St Patrick were in fact blue. It was only after he became closely associated with the Irish Independence movement that the colours were changed to green.

So if you really want to remember the man himself wear a nice bit of blue!

5. A dry St Patrick's Day?

It wasn't always the tradition to grab a tall glass of your favourite thing to drink.

Up until the 1970s in Ireland you weren't actually able to get a drink on the big day.

It was celebrated as a religious holiday – that meant no booze!

6. Celebrating on March 17

The main reason we celebrate St Patrick's Day on March 17 is because it is the day St Patrick died. It is written he passed away peacefully in the year 461 AD.

7. Celebrating stateside

You probably know the Americans are well known for celebrating St Patrick's Day in style. Some of the biggest and earliest parades took place in New York.

In 1762 in the Big Apple a reported 250,000 people took to the streets in celebration.

8. The origins of the Shamrock

Over the years the humble shamrock has become the symbol not only for St Patrick, but for Ireland as a whole.

It was originally a tool St Patrick used to teach people the concept of the Holy Trinity, each petal representing different aspects of the holy spirit.

9. The proper way to celebrate

One of the most traditional ways to celebrate the big day would have been to go to mass and don some fresh green shamrock. This would be pinned to your jacket with some tin foil wrapped around it.

10. A whole river of green

Perhaps one of the most outlandish ways Americans have celebrated the day is in Chicago where they dye the river green!

Every year they dump 11kg of environmentally safe green dye into the river and the colour changes for a total of around five hours.

Whether you knew nothing or everything on our list, there is definitely plenty to learn about this amazing day.

This year try and remember some of these interesting facts when you're celebrating with family and friends. Wishing you all the very best this St Patrick's Day.