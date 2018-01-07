The video will start in 8 Cancel

Stars of Lionsgate's hit television series Nashville are set to play one final time for audiences around the country during their farewell UK tour in this spring.

Launching on Saturday, April 14, in Birmingham, the tour will feature cast members Clare Bowen, Chris Carmack, Charles Esten, Jonathan Jackson and Sam Palladio.

The tour will include songs from the series as well as artists' original material. Nashville staged sold-out tours in the UK in 2016 and 2017.

Said Steve Buchanan, president of production company Opry Entertainment said: "The cast of Nashville have become tremendous ambassadors and representatives of a city that they now love.

They carry with them the spirit of the city and its music.

"The 2018 UK tour will be bittersweet for our cast of amazing actors, singers and songwriters as they share the stage together for one last farewell to the fans."

Tickets for the Genting Arena date are on sale via the website www.theticketfactory.com or by calling 0844 33 88 222.

Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company's access charge.

Tickets are priced at £40.45/£56.84/ £68.14/£142.15 (VIP)/£250.90 (VIP) (includes admin fees and 90p facility fee) + £2.55 fulfilment fee per order.