Start spreading the news – you heard it here today! If you want to be a part of it, New York New York flights are on their way.

Jetsetters looking to enjoy a bite of the Big Apple will be able to do so later this year as an award-winning airline and travel firm has put a New York trip on sale from East Midlands Airport today.

Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks are offering a five-night trip on sale from East Midlands Airport, departing on November 8.

As well as flights, there are holidays for sale across iconic three to five-star hotels in central New York locations.

These include the popular Westin New York Grand Central, Hotel Mela Times Square, and Riu Plaza New York Times Square.

In total, the company is putting on 28 New York trips from six UK airports this winter.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks said: "Our New York trips from East Midlands Airport are always a huge success with seats selling very quickly.

"It's very clear how much local holidaymakers love our New York trips, so we're delighted to be offering another magical trip to experience New York in all its glory this winter."

Heidi Barlow, East Midlands Airport's head of marketing, said: "We're so excited to be able to offer the region direct flights to New York once again, and at the perfect time of year – in the build up to Christmas.

"Flying direct from East Midlands Airport means less hassle and more time in the festive Big Apple, so get planning your trip now."

Packages from East Midlands Airport with Jet2CityBreaks start from £929* per person, and they can be secured now for only £60pp deposit.

Jet2.com flight only options are also available from £399* per person, including taxes.

In addition to this New York trip, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays is operating its biggest ever winter programme from East Midlands Airport in winter 2018.

The programme includes 15 winter destinations with more than 200,000 seats on sale.

For further information visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2citybreaks.com

*Prices correct at time of issue and are subject to change.