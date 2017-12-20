Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Giovanni Pernice, finalist of this year's hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing with Debbie McGee, is set to bring his brand-new dance show 'Born to Win' to theatres around the UK and Ireland including Lichfield Garrick.

Giovanni will be joined by seven professional dancers, including Luba Mushtuk, as his leading lady who was most recently been seen dancing Strictly with Giovanni, to the vocal talents of musical theatre star, Sheridan Smith.

'Born to Win' will tell an epic tale of love and passion, with dances such as the paso doble and the Argentine tango, along with other favourites such as the Charleston, the Viennese waltz and, of course, the jive, as Giovanni is the current Guinness World Record holder for having the world's fastest jive kicks and flicks.

(Image: Strictly Theatre Co)

This year fans of Strictly Come Dancing saw Giovanni take the 59-year-old Debbie McGee to the top of the leaderboard an amazing three times, including a perfect score of 40 for their tango in only week seven.

There are also a limited number of VIP tickets available where fans can meet Giovanni before the show, receive a signed print and have photo opportunities.

'Born to Win' will perform at Lichfield Garrick on Saturday, April 28 and tickets are available, priced from £30 (VIP £50) via www.lichfieldgarrick.com or by calling 01543 412121.

He will also call at Coventry's Albany Theatre on Thursday, April 12, Birmingham's Crescent Theatre on Saturday, April 14 and Chesterfield's Pomegranate Theatre on Thursday, July 12.

Tickets are now on sale via the venues or at www.giovannipernice.com